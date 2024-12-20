UAE launches unified health screenings for students from kindergarten to Grade 12

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

Annual school health examinations for UAE students have been standardised under a new nationwide healthcare guideline.

The National School Health Screening Guideline was launched on Friday, seeking to unify student healthcare efforts and identify potential health issues among the UAE's youngsters, the authorities said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Schoolchildren, from kindergarten to Grade 12, will be screened for medical or developmental conditions so that early intervention and support can be provided, if necessary, according to a statement of Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).

Through this guide, Mohap outlines detailed steps for the early detection of health conditions in students. These include:

Conducting annual school health examinations

Updating each student's medical history

Assessing growth indicators such as height, weight, and body mass index

Vision screening

A review of vaccination status, with updates made according to the national immunisation programme

To unify this process, Mohap's guideline specifies a framework for medical professionals to standardise preventive healthcare, following a clear timeline.

"Specialised examinations" were also listed in the guide so necessary medical advice can be provided. These include:

Comprehensive physical assessments

Scoliosis detection

Hearing screening

Dental health checks

Psychological and behavioural health evaluations

Monitoring of smoking habits among students over the age of 10

Additionally, the guide features an awareness series tailored to the diverse needs of students at different age levels.