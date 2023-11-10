UAE launches new guidelines for cancer diagnosis, treatments

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 4:16 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has taken a significant step to fight cancer by launching updated scientific guidelines for breast, cervical, and colon cancer.

These guidelines, based on the latest international practices, aim to enhance the efficiency of health workers, provide superior preventive and curative services to cancer patients, and raise awareness about the critical importance of early detection.

The updated guidelines were introduced at a training workshop held in Dubai in collaboration with AstraZeneca. Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, and Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila, head of the Non-Communicable Disease Department attended the workshop.

The guidelines have been meticulously curated by a team of experts and specialists in the field of cancer to incorporate the latest medical research and technologies. The launch comes as part of the Ministry's continuous efforts to enhance healthcare and increase awareness regarding early screening and disease prevention.

The scientific guidelines feature current recommendations for early diagnosis, necessary examinations, and available treatments for detected cases. The guides will serve as a vital reference for healthcare professionals, assisting them in delivering appropriate healthcare and making informed decisions to improve recovery rates and patients' quality of life.

Improving results of national indicator

Dr Al Rand said that the updated scientific guidelines will be used as a critical tool for improving the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of breast, colon, and cervical cancer, backed by the latest research and scientific studies. “They equip individuals and healthcare professionals with reliable and comprehensive information.”

“We are committed to advancing medical research and development, offering innovative solutions to address contemporary and future health challenges. We will forge strong partnerships with healthcare and community institutions to promote better health and disease prevention."

He also said that the primary goal of this plan is to lower cancer rates, an objective we aim to achieve through the rigorous application and periodic review of these guidelines. “This endeavour falls within our broader commitment to achieving the objectives of preventive and community health programmes while also promoting health awareness in our society,” said Dr Al Rand.

Scientific guidelines

Dr Belaila said that the ministry consistently revises scientific guidelines to align with the latest international standards involving integrating cutting-edge medical research and technologies, a task managed by a dedicated team of scientists and medical experts specialising in cancer control. “This will certainly result in the guidelines becoming a trustworthy scientific reference for health professionals and society alike,” said Dr Belaila.

“The workshop's objective was to familiarise participants with the updated evidence and its practical implementation. It aimed to enhance early detection services by adopting updated scientific methodologies. Additionally, the workshop sought to guide patients and community members on how to prevent breast, cervical, and colon cancers. It also focused on encouraging adherence to treatment plans and promoting a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr Belaila.

ALSO READ: