UAE launches first nursing residency programmes

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 3:11 PM

For the first time in the UAE, specialised nursing residency programmes have been launched in an effort to help nurses attain clinical specialisation. The National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) has approved three such programmes, including a residency for fresh graduates, a programme in critical care for adults and one in nursing care for mental health.

The programmes were endorsed in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) and various health and academic authorities in the country. Hospitals can begin to apply for them during this year.

The move will empower nursing staff, particularly Emiratis, to advance their careers and move towards a specialisation. This aligns with the directives of the UAE's leadership to build a healthier, more prosperous, and happier society, while also contributing to achieving national goals in the field of leading healthcare.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Enhancing healthcare sector

The introduction of these residency programmes is in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery (Roadmap 2022–2026) to enhance the governance of nursing and midwifery professions.

The strategy aims to improve the professional regulatory policies and practices, and to contribute to achieving development goals, ensuring patient safety, managing the nursing and midwifery workforce, and supporting evidence-based research and practices tailored to meet the country's health needs and priorities.

Undersecretary of Mohap Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama emphasised the importance of the nursing profession and stressed that having competent Emirati nurses will enhance the quality of life for the community, while providing outstanding healthcare services.

He also pointed out the importance of investing in building the nursing specialisation system and providing an educational structure as this will help UAE nationals to provide high-quality care services to citizens and residents.

Dr Sumaya Mohamed Al Balushi. Photo: Supplied

Experts in the field of nursing encouraged Emirati nurses to take advantage of the new residencies to advance their career. Dr. Sumaya Mohamed Al Balushi, Head of the National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery at Mohap and Director of the Nursing Administration at the Emirates Health Services, called on all nursing cadres, especially the youth, to benefit from these programmes and actively participate in promoting this strategic approach.

Importance of specialisations

Dr. Sumaya also highlighted the importance of having nursing specialisations. “Studies have proven its effectiveness in enabling the health system to optimise the use of resources, reduce impacts on the environment and climate in the health sector, and contribute to achieving inclusive health coverage,” she said.

She also added that the residencies would be a critical step towards building an integrated and sustainable system that supports specialisation in the nursing profession.