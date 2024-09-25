UAE: How your kitchen sponge could lead to life-threatening infections; symptoms explained

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Kitchen sponges, commonly used for everyday cleaning, can harbour harmful bacteria that could potentially lead to life-threatening illnesses such as pneumonia and kidney failure, according to experts.

These cleaning aids act as breeding grounds for bacteria and must be replaced regularly to avoid serious health risks.

“There are thousands of bacteria on a kitchen sponge, and this is a proven fact,” said Dr Mohammed Harriss, consultant pulmonologist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. “The sponge remains damp, allowing bacteria to multiply very quickly, increasing the risk of infection.”

A 2020 study by Sharjah University researchers confirmed that kitchen sponges are heavily contaminated with pathogenic bacteria, which raises the risk of food contamination and potential infections.

Bacteria found in sponges

Dr Shreen Mohamed Hemdan, a specialist in family medicine at Burjeel Medical Centre, Al Shamkha, pointed out the types of harmful bacteria frequently found in kitchen sponges, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), Salmonella, and Staphylococcus aureus, all of which pose significant health risks.

“E. coli and Salmonella are often associated with gastrointestinal infections, while Staphylococcus aureus can cause skin infections that may become severe and enter the bloodstream if untreated,” said Dr Hemdan.

Dr Shreen Mohamed Hemdan

Risk of cross-contamination

Neetha Jhaveri, a functional medicine practitioner at Wellth, said that cross-contamination is one of the key reasons kitchen sponges become breeding grounds for bacteria. “Many people use the same sponge for various tasks — washing dishes, scrubbing vegetables, and even cleaning raw meat,” she said. “Then, they use the same sponge to wipe down kitchen counters and fridges, further spreading contamination.”

Jhaveri advises wearing gloves while washing dishes to prevent bacteria from entering the bloodstream through the skin. She added that keeping the sponge dry is crucial. “Microwave the sponge for 30 seconds at the end of each day or so to remove the moisture from it.”

How common are the infections?

While infections from kitchen sponges are not exceedingly common, Dr Hemdan highlighted that those with compromised immune systems are more susceptible. “Bacteria from sponges can cause illnesses like gastroenteritis, leading to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. In more severe cases, they can result in skin infections, urinary tract infections, or even respiratory complications.”

Preventing contamination