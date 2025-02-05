UAE: Footballer battles rare brain cancer, returns to field after 5 years

A young UAE footballer's life took an unexpected turn when persistent headaches, extreme sensitivity to light and sound, and constant nausea led to a shocking diagnosis. At just 26, Khaled (name changed) was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour.

While working as an administrative employee, his true passion remained on the football field, where he played semi-professionally for Al Wahda and Baniyas Clubs in the UAE.

“I was at the start of my life, with so many dreams ahead of me. When I heard I had brain cancer, it felt like my world had stopped,” said Khaled. What followed was a gruelling battle involving multiple surgeries and years of radiation therapy as he fought anaplastic ependymoma with RELA fusion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Advanced imaging revealed a large mass in his brain, requiring immediate surgery at Burjeel Hospital. He was then transferred to the Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) at Burjeel Medical City for specialized oncological care.

After a comprehensive pathology review, doctors recommended targeted radiation therapy. His initial treatment, completed in early 2021, showed promising results, with no immediate signs of disease progression. But by the end of the year, the aggressive tumour made a devastating comeback.

Race against time

New scans revealed five additional lesions in his brain, requiring a second surgery. Due to their locations and sizes, only three out of the five lesions could be removed. Doctors also found that the disease had spread aggressively, with multiple smaller lesions scattered throughout his brain.

After a detailed review by a multidisciplinary tumour board, a second round of radiotherapy was recommended, this time covering both the brain and spinal cord. However, just two sessions into the treatment, Khaled began experiencing worsening neurological symptoms.

A follow-up scan revealed that the two remaining lesions had grown significantly, necessitating a third brain surgery.

“My body was growing weaker by the day. I was used to moving and playing sports, but this was an entirely different kind of challenge,” he said.

Fighting against the odds

Despite the gruelling treatments, Khaled refused to lose hope. He drew strength from his faith and the unwavering support of friends, especially fellow cancer survivors.

One of his biggest inspirations was former UAE footballer Fahad Masoud, who also battled cancer. "I admired him as a player and followed his journey before and after his illness. Seeing how he kept going despite his challenges truly motivated me," said Khaled.

By 2022, he had successfully completed his second round of radiotherapy.

New lease on life

“This case challenged us both clinically and emotionally. We had to prepare Khaled and his family for the worst, yet miracles do happen. His recovery is truly a blessing,” said Dr Ibrahim Abu Gheida, chief medical officer and clinical director of Radiation Oncology. Radiation therapy played a crucial role in Khaled’s treatment. As one of the three main pillars of cancer care, alongside surgery and chemotherapy, it helped target recurring tumours while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue. “Radiation oncology is a cornerstone in the fight against cancer. Khaled’s case was particularly challenging, but our multidisciplinary approach ensured he received the best possible care,” added Dr Abu Gheida. Back on the field Nearly five years after his diagnosis, Khaled regained his strength, resumed exercising, and even played football recreationally. "This journey taught me patience," he said. His message to others fighting similar battles is simple: “You are stronger than the disease." ALSO READ: UAE: Suffering from migraines? This free app helps you track triggers, manage pain UAE: How recording a 50-second video can soon help detect your vitals, stress levels UAE sees big drop in birth rate; fertility to slightly improve in coming decades, says UN