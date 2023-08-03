UAE: Filipina expat finally gets relief after 8 years of excruciating period pain

38-year-old endured severe pain in pursuit of marriage and motherhood dream, but eventually underwent hysterectomy, removed 3kg fibroid for a better future

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 12:28 PM

Aurora Erika Timbang, a Filipina expat living in Abu Dhabi, is finally pain-free after an eight-year-long nightmarish battle with health issues. She underwent a successful hysterectomy and removed fibroids weighing 3kg.

For the past eight years, the 38-year-old's life was plagued by the excruciating pain and severe bleeding caused by uterine fibroids and adenomyosis – a condition where the inner lining of the uterus breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus.

While pain, cramps, discomfort, and mood swings are not uncommon during menstrual periods among women, Aurora's monthly struggles would often lead her to the emergency room, leaving her bedridden and needing blood transfusions.

The Filipina worked as a salesperson for 12 years and would remain confined to her bed during days of menstruation. While initially, she tried to manage her monthly battles with painkillers, her dehydration following bouts of vomiting would need an immediate visit to the emergency room and administration of vitamin infusion drips. As her condition worsened, her uterus grew to such an extent that her friends began to question if she was pregnant.

Aurora knew that her condition was severe and may eventually require the removal of her uterus, but she braved excruciating pain to keep alive her dream of getting married and having a baby someday. But her hopes for having a family were dashed as her condition worsened.

“From 2020, my illness took a turn for the worse. I had to get admitted to the emergency room for blood transfusions as my haemoglobin count had dropped significantly,” Aurora told Khaleej Times.

While she had sought treatment at different hospitals, it was her visit to LLH Hospital in Musaffah early this year which was the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Dr Nandini Menon, specialist obstetrician and gynaecology, recollected being taken aback seeing and learning about Aurora’s persistent suffering and painful days during periods.

The doctor suggested Aurora make changes in her lifestyle and later recommended the option of a hysterectomy, i.e., removal of the uterus. Moreover, her fibroids were also growing and weighed around 3kg. But Aurora was willing to fight on.

Dr Nandini, understanding Aurora’s fragile condition, urged her to reconsider. “I felt sorry for her, but surgery was the best option in that situation,” Dr Nandini said.

After a hysterectomy, a woman will not menstruate nor be able to get pregnant.

Eventually, with a heavy heart and understanding that her future dreams were ruining her present, Aurora agreed to the surgery.

Matter of life

A medical team comprising Dr Sandesh Kade, a specialist, obstetrics and gynaecology, and Dr Nandini chalked out a surgical plan.

Dr Sandesh noted that Aurora had a poor quality of life, and eventually, it became a matter of her life.

"She was at risk for potential complications of blood transfusions and possible infections due to severe anaemia. The fibroids weighed 3kg, a highly unusual case of adenomyosis. With proper planning, we could take the laparoscopic approach and perform a less invasive surgery that meant reduced blood loss, less postoperative pain, and faster recovery," Dr Sandesh said.

During the surgery, the doctors removed all the affected organs, including her uterus, cervix, and fallopian tubes. "We preserved her ovaries that would protect her bones, skin, and heart and avoid overall postmenopausal symptoms," Dr Nandini noted.

After the surgery, Aurora made a quick recovery and could finally heave a sigh of relief.

"It might appear as if Aurora has lost her fertility battle, but she won hands down against pain and bleeding. She fought well for many years and has stood strong. I strongly believe that there are still ways to make her dream of motherhood come true," Dr Sandesh pointed out.

As painful periods could be a sign of various health conditions, including dysmenorrhea, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and adenomyosis, Dr Sandesh added that it is important to seek medical opinion if menstrual pain is severe enough to incapacitate daily work.

Aurora is glad she underwent the surgery, which has ended years of suffering.

She thanked the doctors and medical staff at LLH Hospital. "While my dream of becoming a mother is yet to be fulfilled, I am hopeful about the different possibilities the future holds," Aurora underlined.

ALSO READ: