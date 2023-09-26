UAE: Emirati scientist’s study reveals risk factors of type 2 diabetes

Dr Budour Alkaf. — Supplied photos

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 4:10 PM

Sedentary behaviour is a ‘significant predictor’ of type 2 diabetes risk among the UAE population, according to a study by an Emirati scientist and researcher.

Diabetes is a global health challenge, with high prevalence rates observed across different regions worldwide. In the Gulf region, particularly in the UAE, diabetes has become a pressing health concern. Type 2 diabetes accounts for approximately 90 per cent of diabetes cases worldwide, and it is widely believed to be strongly influenced by unhealthy lifestyles characterised by excessive caloric intake and lack of physical activity.

However, Dr Budour Alkaf, a research fellow at Imperial College London Diabetes Centre in Abu Dhabi, carried out a study aimed at delving deeper into the factors contributing to the high prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the UAE population.

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre in Abu Dhabi.

“The motivation for this study stemmed from the observation that despite high rates of obesity and low levels of physical activity in the UAE, there are other countries in various regions around the world with similar obesity and physical activity rates but significantly lower diabetes prevalence. Thus, it raised the question of whether other factors, such as genetics, might be at play that contribute to the increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the UAE population,” Dr Alkaf told Khaleej Times.

Sample size of 1,450 Emiratis

Dr Alkaf employed several tools to gather data on obesity, physical activity, and genetic markers associated with type 2 diabetes.

“For measuring obesity, the body mass index (BMI) and waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) were used. Physical activity levels were assessed through a questionnaire that covered activity during work, transportation, exercise, and sedentary time. Blood samples were collected to genotype the participants for genetic studies.”

Overall, Dr Alkaf collected data from more than 1,450 Emirati individuals, with 1,100 of them personally interviewed. The study revealed several crucial findings that shed light on the complexities of type 2 diabetes in the UAE population.

“Notably, sedentary time emerged as a ‘significant predictor’ of type 2 diabetes risk, surpassing overall inactivity. This highlights the importance of reducing sedentary behaviours in public health policies to combat diabetes in this population,” Dr Alkaf said.

“Furthermore, central obesity, which refers to the accumulation of fat in the abdominal region, was a better indicator of type 2 diabetes risk than BMI alone among Emiratis. This association was even more vital in Emiratis compared to other ethnic populations, emphasising the need to establish WHR cut-off values specifically tailored for the Emirati population. These population-specific cut-offs would help healthcare professionals better identify individuals at risk of developing type 2 diabetes and implement targeted interventions and preventative strategies to mitigate this risk in the Emirati population.”

Dr Alkaf underlined that genetic analysis identified several novel genetic markers associated with type 2 diabetes in Emiratis.

“Among these indicators, specific genetic markers were found to be connected to genes involved in regulating gut hormones. These findings open new avenues for personalising therapies to individuals within this population. This is particularly significant given the critical role of gut hormones in managing type 2 diabetes and obesity,” said Dr Alkaf, a scientist with a strong background in epidemiology and biostatistics.

Tailored guidelines, genetic risk scores

Dr Alkaf noted the research holds significant importance for the medical community, particularly in the context of public health and personalised medicine.

“The findings underscore the need for tailored guidelines that consider the unique aspects of the UAE population. By considering cultural, climatic, and other limitations, public health policies can be better formulated to promote physical activity and combat sedentary behaviours,” Dr Alkaf, who is a member of the M42 Youth Council, said.

“Furthermore, identifying novel genetic variants specific to the UAE population presents an opportunity for developing genetic risk scores that are specifically built for this population and thus can accurately predict an individual’s predisposition to type 2 diabetes. These genetic risk scores can aid in early diagnosis, personalised treatment plans, and targeted interventions for those at higher risk.”

The comprehensive research study on type 2 diabetes in the UAE has illuminated crucial insights into the factors contributing to the high prevalence of the disease.

“By emphasising the importance of reducing sedentary time, targeting central obesity, and exploring novel genetic markers, this research paves the way for evidence-based public health policies and personalised medical interventions.”

Meanwhile, Dr Nader Lessan, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at ICLDC, underlined the importance of research such as Dr Budour’s in the medical community, especially when treating chronic conditions.

“Current medical practice is or should be based on evidence. Evidence is generated by experience and research. As we know more, we understand the vast gap in our knowledge. Research helps us gather new information and knowledge to help us better understand health and disease and offer patients better treatment,” Dr Lessan added.

ALSO READ: