UAE: Doing sports without precaution may lead to early arthritis in young athletes, doctors warn

When 24-year-old Dubai-based football player Mohammed sustained an injury on the field, he initially dismissed it as just a bad day. However, as the pain began to affect his everyday activities, he decided to see a doctor.
“I could no longer play football, climb stairs, or stand for extended periods,” he explained. His doctor then recommended a cartilage transplant so he could gain more agility for his knees which would help with daily activities.
Dr Karthikraj Kuberakani, orthopaedic Surgeon at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Al Qusais noted that prompt medical intervention had spared Mohammed from an early onset of arthritis. “He was a sports player from a very young age and had neglected his health for a while,” he said.
“At the age of 24, he had lost all his cartilage. Once lost, cartilage does not regrow on its own. If we had not conducted this procedure, Mohammed’s condition would have descended into arthritis, which he would have had to manage for the rest of his life," Dr Karthikraj added.
Arthritis, a condition characterised by joint inflammation, is particularly common in individuals over 50, often leading to pain and stiffness. However, experts caution that frequent participation in sports without proper precautions may trigger an early onset of arthritis in young athletes
“Sports participation was associated with higher chances of early osteoarthritis, and I have seen and treated some of these people,” said Hayd’n Hill, sports physiotherapist at RU Active sports medicine and physiotherapy centre.
He explained, “Particular sports that involve a lot of the same movement patterns, changes of direction- like repetitive high-impact movement, bodies colliding, and twisting can sometimes cause a traumatic event, and over time, arthritis.”
According to experts, those who do sports such as football, cricket, rugby, wrestling, ice hockey, tennis, and basketball are susceptible to such issues. Earlier this month, Indian ace badminton player and Olympic bronze medalist, Saina Nehwal had revealed that she may have to quit her career as she was battling arthritis.
For people who do sports, Hayd’n said that a good way to reduce the risk of early arthritis was to build up strength and muscle endurance over time. He added it was important to get expert guidance.
“It is always easier to do it with someone who knows where you can start, how to progress you and how to build your exercise capacity up to prevent unnecessary injuries that can occur from overloading your body or joints, otherwise known as doing too much too soon,” he explained.
He also added, "If you are not aware whether you should start or how you should start, a physiotherapist, personal trainer or a good sports doctor can point you in the right direction. However, if you’re on your own, a good place to start is to just get moving, but slowly at first, and building up step by step over time."
Dr. Karthikraj supported this and said people should spend between six months and one year building up their muscles to avoid injuries. “They should do cardio exercises to improve heart health, and they should spend at least 45 minutes to one hour working on their stretching and flexibility,” he said. “This will reduce sports injuries by at least 30 per cent.”
He also stressed on the need to engage in hydrotherapy. “Exercises under water and swimming should be part of the regime for all sports players,” he said. “When working out under water, no joints are strained and muscles are simultaneously strengthened.”
According to Hayd’n, the best way to counter issues of arthritis was to exercise regularly. “It is important to remember that exercise is particularly helpful in preventing arthritis, and a lot of illness and lifestyle diseases,” he said. “It would be easier to start with low impact endurance sports to build up your fitness and then take it from there. Strength training has been known to help healthier joints and bones even in those over 70.”
Dr. Karthikraj added that a healthy diet and appropriate supplements were essential to remain healthy. “In my opinion, arthritis is caused by a combination of wear and tear as well as autoimmune issues,” he said. “In women, it can also be kicked off by the onset of menopause due to hormonal imbalances. So people indulging in sports have to be smart and be aware of their body so that small issues can be tended to and solved before they become bigger issues.”
