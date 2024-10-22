UAE doctors warn of rising flu symptoms among children as weather changes

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Doctors in the UAE highlighted a marked increase in paediatric patients visiting their clinics with influenza symptoms, attributed to the recent rapid temperature fluctuations compared to the previous month.

In early October, temperatures dropped by a few degrees as the UAE experienced heavy rain, thunder, and lightning during the first week.

Healthcare professionals reiterated that many people experience health issues during seasonal transitions, often due to changes in weather, allergens, or viral infections.

“There is a noticeable rise in seasonal colds and influenza cases among school children as the weather gets cooler. This increase is linked to children spending more time indoors together with infected kids, which facilitates the spread of viruses. In fact, we have seen about a 30 per cent rise in patient footfall, with around 100 to 150 children visiting the clinic each week complaining of coughs, fevers, and colds," Dr Ignatiius Edwin D’souza, consultant paediatrician and chair of paediatrics and neonatology at Thumbay University Hospital, said.

"Many of these cases test positive for Influenza A, which is a significant jump compared to previous months when the numbers were much lower," he added.

Medics explained that sudden temperature changes can worsen respiratory issues such as rhinitis, sinusitis, and bronchitis. Additionally, the dry, dusty environment frequently irritates the airways, increasing vulnerability to viral infections like the flu.

“We are observing a rise in seasonal cold and flu cases among school children as the weather changes and cooler months begin. Children are presenting with symptoms such as runny noses, congestion, sore throats, coughing, sneezing, fevers, fatigue, headaches, and occasionally muscle aches. These viruses spread rapidly in schools, particularly when basic preventive measures are not followed,” Dr Saad Aziz, paediatrics specialist at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi said.

Common complaints from these patients typically include high fever, with many children experiencing temperatures reaching up to 40°C (104°F). Along with fever, persistent coughing, runny or stuffy noses, sore throats, and body aches are frequently reported.

Early symptoms ignored

Doctors pointed out that while parents often recognise these symptoms early, some children still go to school, which contributes to the virus spreading within school communities. "More than 50 per cent of the patients coming to our facility this month seem to have these (flu-like) symptoms. Mainly, patients visiting our facility are presenting themselves with cold, rhinitis, high- grade fever, body pain, and headache. Some patients also complain of gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting, stomach upset, and diarrhea. The seasonal influenza primarily spreads from person to person. Influenza can also spread if a person touches a surface that is contaminated by an affected person." He added: "The best way to prevent catching the influenza is by being vaccinated against the influenza by taking the annual flu vaccine. Maintain hygiene at all times by using alcohol-based hand sanitizers and washing your hands with soap and water."