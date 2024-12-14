UAE: Doctors warn of hand-foot-and-mouth disease among children as weather changes

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Parents in the UAE, particularly those with young children, are being advised by medical professionals to watch for symptoms of hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD), as some doctors have seen more such cases recently.

The increase in cases coincides with the seasonal shift as the country moves from warmer to cooler weather, the doctors said. The illness is characterised by a rash and painful pink blisters, with patients also experiencing high fever, joint pain, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

As this “common childhood infection” goes around, parents are being urged to keep sick children isolated from others.

Virus thrives in crowded environments

Dr Khaled Saad Eldine El Edlebi, a paediatrician at Burjeel Medical Centre Al Marina, said: “In the UAE, the seasonal increase in HFMD cases is primarily seen at the beginning of the school year and the cooler months, when people tend to gather more indoors. It can also contribute to the spread. The virus thrives in crowded environments, such as schools and daycare centres, where children have close contact.”

HFMD is most commonly seen in children under 10 years old, although adults can also be affected.

“There has been an increase in paediatric patients with symptoms of HFMD recently," Dr El Edlebi said. "Compared to last month, I would estimate an increase of about 15-20 per cent in patient visits, especially as we approach the peak season, for viral infections in children.”

Doctors advised early diagnosis is essential as it helps in managing symptoms, reducing discomfort, and preventing complications.

Dr Rain Sim (Dr Nurain Sim), Consultant Paediatrician, Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai, said, “The rashes typically appear around the mouth, palms and soles of the feet, but can also affect other areas of the body like the buttocks, especially in younger children. The most common cause is a virus called Coxsackie, but other enteroviruses can also cause this. It is associated with Herpangina, where similar appearing rashes are localised to the throat.”

Highly infectious

“It is a highly infectious disease, especially in the first week, and can last 7-10 days; up to two weeks for toddlers.” Medics highlighted it can be transmitted through saliva, and respiratory droplets in stool. “You are still infectious if you have spots in your throat, but can pass it through your stool even when the rash disappears. Older children and adults can also spread it without having any symptoms. Encourage children to cover their nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and not to touch their mouth after touching surfaces.”

Maintaining proper hygiene in shared spaces Healthcare professionals stressed maintaining proper hand hygiene is crucial, especially when regularly cleaning shared spaces like bathrooms, to help prevent the spread of infections. Dr Mamata Bothra. Photo: Supplied Dr Mamata Bothra, Specialist paediatrician and Neonatologist, International Modern Hospital Dubai, said, "Timely interventions can alleviate discomfort. Prevent dehydration and ensure adequate fluid intake, especially when mouth sores make swallowing painful. To limit the spread, one must implement isolation and hygiene measures to prevent transmission to others." "In severe cases, particularly when neurological symptoms or dehydration occur, medical attention is necessary. Hospitalisation may be required for supportive care, such as intravenous fluids. By adhering to preventive measures and seeking prompt medical care when necessary, the impact of HFMD can be effectively managed," added Bothra.