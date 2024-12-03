UAE doctors explain 'pregnancy brain', how to manage forgetfulness, mental fog

Sleep deprivation caused by physical discomfort, especially in the later stages of pregnancy, exacerbates cognitive challenges
Pregnancy is one of the most transformative periods in a woman's life and comes with its own challenges. Among them is the curious phenomenon known as "pregnancy brain". This term – used to describe forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, and mental fog – has intrigued researchers and sparked debate for years. Is it a real, biologically driven change or a myth born from anecdotal experiences?
Dr Wajiha Ajmal, specialist in obstetrics & gynaecology at Thumbay University Hospital, explained, “Pregnancy brain is the forgetfulness and mental fog that pregnant women often experience, particularly as their pregnancies progress.” She attributed mental fog to physical exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and the emotional toll that pregnancy can take.
"This is a very real phenomenon," added Dr Bushra Gul, obstetrician-gynaecologist at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, explaining, "During pregnancy, there are hormonal changes, fatigue, sleep disturbances, stress, and even nutrient deficiencies that all contribute to a decline in concentration and memory.
"Hormonal changes – particularly a spike in cortisol levels, play a key role in these cognitive shifts. Estrogen, progesterone, and cortisol are necessary for pregnancy but can significantly alter cognitive functions such as focus and memory," Dr Gul continued.
Hormonal fluctuations, however, are not the only culprits. Sleep deprivation caused by physical discomfort, especially in the later stages of pregnancy, further exacerbates cognitive challenges.
Dr Moujahed Hammami, obstetrics & gynaecology consultant at Aman Lil Afia Clinic Dubai, highlighted how lifestyle changes and emotional stress compound the problem. He noted, "Many pregnant women find it difficult to get proper sleep due to the physical changes in their bodies. Sleep deprivation leads to fatigue and ultimately impacts focus and memory. The anxiety and stress of carrying a pregnancy also contribute significantly."
Recent scientific studies offer further insight into this phenomenon. According to Dr Koulshan M Jameel Mustafa, consultant of obstetrics and Gynecology at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, the pregnancy brain has biological roots.
"Studies have shown that the volume of grey matter in the brain decreases during pregnancy. This change occurs in areas associated with social cognition and emotional processing, as the brain is preparing the mother for parenting," said Dr Mustafa, noting: "While this might sound alarming, these changes are adaptive, enhancing maternal instincts and bonding with the baby."
The progression of the pregnancy brain appears to align with the stages of pregnancy. In the first trimester, when hormonal changes are most intense, many women report initial signs of mental fog.
The second trimester may bring some relief as the body adjusts. However, during the third trimester, cognitive challenges often resurface, compounded by physical discomfort and heightened emotional preparation for childbirth.
The postpartum period brings its own set of challenges. Dr Hammami noted: "After delivery, sleep deprivation and stress continue. New mothers struggle to manage their time, energy, and responsibilities while recovering from childbirth. This is why some women report that the mental fog persists even after the pregnancy ends."
Despite the challenges, pregnancy brain is temporary, and most women return to their usual cognitive abilities in the months following childbirth. Experts recommend prioritising self-care, rest, and a healthy diet to manage symptoms.
Dr Gul advised, "Proper sleep and hydration, along with consuming a balanced diet, can make a significant difference. Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants are particularly beneficial for brain health."
Practical tools like planners, to-do lists, and digital reminders can also help pregnant women stay organised and manage their responsibilities effectively. Equally important is the support of family and friends. Dr Hammami stressed, "Pregnant women should feel comfortable delegating tasks. A good support system can ease their stress and help them manage their daily activities."
While the pregnancy brain may be frustrating at times, doctors emphasise that it's a natural and temporary part of pregnancy, reflecting the body's incredible adaptability. Dr Mustafa assured, "These changes are not a malfunction. They are the body's way of focusing on the baby and preparing the mother for the immense parenting responsibilities."
The pregnancy brain is a testament to the complexity of the changes women experience as they prepare to bring new life into the world. Doctors noted that with understanding, support, and practical strategies, it is possible to navigate this phase with confidence and appreciation for the remarkable journey of motherhood.
