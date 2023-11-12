Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 2:44 PM

A man was brought back to life 45 minutes after he suffered from a cardiac arrest in Khorfakkan Hospital, earlier this week.

The patient, who is in his thirties, had come into the hospital complaining of an irregular heartbeat, and suffered a cardiac arrest there.

Immediately, doctors began performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The patient was administered 17 electrical shocks and 15 doses of heart-stimulating adrenaline, after he suffered from a coronary artery thrombosis. A clot-dissolving agent was given to the patient along with cardiac resuscitation.

The cardiac assessment performed by the cardiologist following the patient's sudden cardiac arrest revealed acute coronary blockage as per Electrocardiogram (ECG) findings.

After ensuring the patient's cardiac stability, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he was placed on a ventilator. This was done in preparation for his transfer to Fujairah Hospital for a coronary angiography procedure. The Cardiology team at Fujairah Hospital confirmed that the coronary artery showed no blockages or clots, indicating a 100% success rate in dissolving the clot.

Subsequently, the patient was transferred back to Khorfakkan Hospital to continue the treatment. In the daily monitoring round, a follow up cardiac ultrasound showed significant and remarkable improvement in cardiac function, reaching 55 per cent.

Once the condition was stabilised, he was transferred to the Internal Medicine department. The patient spent a total of 8 days receiving treatment at Khorfakkan Hospital, 2 days in the Intensive Care Unit and 6 days in the Internal Medicine department.

Later, he was discharged from the hospital in great health, with clear instructions from the physician treating him regarding prescribed medications and regular follow-up appointments at the cardiology clinic.

