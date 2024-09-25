UAE: Can you 'swallow your tongue' during a seizure? Doctors bust myth

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 1:07 PM

Recently, a 25-year old football player had a seizure during a match in Dubai, doctors said.

The man, who had a history of epilepsy, suddenly collapsed on the field, laying on his back. While he was in this position, his tongue fell back and partially blocked his airway.

The coaching staff and players, who had basic first-aid training, recognised the signs of the breathing block and immediately turned him onto his side.

This action allowed the tongue to move out of the airway and prevented a complete blockage. Fortunately, the player regained consciousness without any complications and was later assessed by paramedics before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Dr Chhagan Lal Dangi, an ENT specialist at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, explained that most people would classify the case as "swallowed tongue". He clarified that “swallowing your tongue" is often misunderstood. While the tongue is not "swallowed," it can block breathing in some cases.

The tongue blocking the airway is typically caused by unconsciousness, seizures, trauma, or even anaesthesia and overdoses.

Dr Dangi pointed out: “In these situations, the body might lose control of its muscles, including those in the mouth and throat, leading to the tongue falling backward.”

He remarked that this issue is mainly seen in adults and children with epilepsy. Athletes in contact sports, like football or boxing, are at risk due to potential trauma that can lead to loss of consciousness.

Elderly individuals and those undergoing surgery are also more vulnerable to seizures, strokes, and trauma, which increases their risk of airway blockage.

Critical steps in emergency

Dr Zaid Mahdi Mohammed, head of the emergency department at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai, stressed that ignoring airway obstruction from the tongue can quickly become life-threatening. “If the airway is blocked, oxygen levels in the blood drop, causing hypoxia, brain damage, or even death within minutes. It’s crucial to act quickly to prevent these severe outcomes,” he said.

