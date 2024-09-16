UAE: Burning incense can lead to respiratory, oral health risks, experts warn

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:30 AM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:38 AM

The soothing aroma of incense may conceal potential health risks, as the smoke it emits contains irritants that can trigger allergic reactions in different parts of the body and negatively affect oral health.

Despite its widespread use among UAE locals and expats, medical experts warn that incense burning could irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and skin. According to Environmental Health Perspectives, 86 per cent of UAE households burn incense at least once a week.

Past research by NYUAD has shown that incense use is even linked to compositional changes in the oral microbiota, with the study being published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

In this study, mouthwash samples were collected from 303 Emirati adults to evaluate the oral microbiota, and correlations were analysed in a survey on the frequency of incense use.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Decrease in beneficial bacteria

The findings suggested that incense burning may have a noticeable impact on oral health and the types of bacteria present in the mouth. A decrease in beneficial bacteria can lead to an increase in harmful bacteria, which may contribute to conditions like cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.

According to the NYUAD website, lead author of the study, Lecturer of Genetics at The University of the West Indies, Barbados, Yvonne Vallès, earlier said, “For the first time, we are showing an association between incense use and changes in microorganism composition that inhabit the oral cavity. Although this is a preliminary analysis, it is nonetheless an important finding with potential health implications.

“We are hoping with the new data that we are gathering from the project to test for causation, that it is the exposure to incense smoke causing the changes observed. There seems to be a significant lack of awareness among the public. Even more concerning, there are no policies in place to regulate the use of incense, particularly in public spaces.”

The word incense comes from the Latin incendere meaning 'to burn'. Burning incense has been a traditional practice, particularly in the East, for various purposes since ancient times.

Various cardiovascular conditions

Dr Sandeep Pargi, specialist pulmonologist at Prime Hospital and Prime Medical Center Burjuman Branch, said, “Incense smoke contains a number of irritants. It is possible to result in several irritative responses, including allergic reactions, in many parts of the body such as eyes, nose, throat or skin.”

According to data from the National Library of Medicine, global incense consumption is estimated to surpass 200 million tons annually, with Asia being the largest market.

He added, “Increased risk of various respiratory diseases and symptoms such as asthma, cough, and wheezing in an exposure-response manner.”

Dr Sandeep Pargi

Pargi highlighted numerous epidemiological and biomedical studies that have indicated the ability of incense smoke to induce various cardiovascular conditions. “Importantly, the strong relationship between incense use and death due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) was reported.”

Reducing or limiting incense use and exposure to smoke may help lower the risks. One way to reduce exposure is to open windows during or after use.