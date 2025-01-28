UAE: Advancing women's health is a priority for the country, officials say

Dr Maryam Matar and Dr Nawal Nour. KT photos: Hind Aldah

The UAE is making significant strides in addressing the unique healthcare needs of women, with a focus on increasing awareness and education.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of Arab Health 2025 on Monday, Dr Maryam Matar, founder and president of the Emirates Genetic Diseases Association, emphasised the importance of empowering students in higher education "so they understand the basic physiology of their bodies".

This knowledge will help them gain “a better understanding of epigenetic impact on how our bodies react to different factors," she explained.

She also stressed the importance of health education, noting that both women and men need a deeper understanding of their health. By empowering individuals with proper information and resources, she believes many diseases can be prevented. She also pointed out that one of the simplest and most effective ways to preserve health is ensuring a good night’s sleep.

Her insights were shared during a panel discussion on ‘Advancing Healthcare for Women in the MENA’ at Arab Health 2025. Alongside Dr Matar, the panel included three other notable health professionals: Dr Nawal Nour, chair of OBGYN at Mass Brigham hospital, Dr Kalthoom AlBulooshi, chief innovative officer at Emirates Health Services, and Farouk Shamas Jiwa, head of policy and communications META at Organon.

'Invest in women's health'

Dr Matar, who made history as the first woman to serve as undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, highlighted the significant gap in gender-specific healthcare, particularly in refugee camps.

In many of these settings, healthcare services are not tailored to the unique needs of women. She noted that essential services, such as antenatal care, were often overlooked.

She also shared another example from a refugee school in Mali, where the introduction of female-specific bathrooms resulted in a dramatic increase in attendance, underscoring the impact of gender-targeted services in such settings.

Other experts echoed Dr Matar’s call for more gender-targeted healthcare. Dr Nawal Nour, xhair of OBGYN at Mass Brigham Hospital, emphasised that the Middle East is not alone in the effort to improve women’s health. “Globally, it’s up to all of us to improve women’s health. Now is the time to invest in women’s health," she said.

Dr. Kalthoom AlBulooshi, chief innovative officer at Emirates Health Services, further highlighted that improving women’s health is not about competing with men but enhancing healthcare for all. “It’s not as if improving women’s health will negatively affect men’s health,” she stated. “When we take care of women’s health, we are taking care of the health of the whole community."

Tackling misconceptions

Throughout her career, Dr Matar has worked to dispel harmful misconceptions about women's health. One common belief she encountered was that Down syndrome is inherited from the mother. “Many of my colleagues used to believe that a young mother’s age could impact the likelihood of having a child with Down syndrome,” she explained. In response, she founded the UAE Down Syndrome Society.

She also shared a story from Hatta about a family who hid their child with Down syndrome due to the stigma attached to the condition. The family, who had five daughters, was worried that the child’s condition would negatively impact the daughters’ marriage prospects.

“They were concerned that people would wrongly believe it was the mother’s fault,” Dr Matar explained. “If anyone knew they had a child with Down syndrome, they would assume it was because of the mother and fear that the daughters might pass it on to their own children.”

Dr Matar shared how challenging it was to convince people to get their children screened for conditions like Down syndrome. “With just one step, I was able to get the Ministry to include various types of screenings on a national level,” she explained.

She highlighted how the UAE's healthcare system is uniquely positioned to implement changes quickly—something that might take years in other countries. "We can implement changes that would take years in countries like the UK or the US, where legislation often needs to go through Congress," she said. "In the UAE, if you present a well-researched case, things get done quickly," she added. "Women in my country are very fortunate, and we're in a unique position to help improve health services worldwide." Addressing genetic disorders Dr Matar also recalled a pivotal moment 14 years ago that profoundly influenced her career path. While pursuing a PhD in clinical genetics in Japan, she was taking high doses of longevity pills when a colleague advised her to stop using them during her menstrual cycle. "It was an eye-opener," Dr Matar recalled. "I had never been told to stop taking the supplements during my period." This revelation prompted her to explore the wider implications of how medications can affect women differently from men, especially during menstruation. Upon reviewing past clinical trials, she found that most did not account for gender differences, leading her to rethink the use of blood pressure medication for women during their periods. "There were no clinical trials that considered this element back in 2011," Dr Matar said, highlighting the lack of gender-specific research. Driven by this discovery, she began lobbying for such research, making significant strides in addressing genetic disorders within the UAE population.