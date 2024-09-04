The critical role of carbohydrates in diabetes management

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 10:09 PM

Continuing its series of educational initiatives, RAK Hospital as part of the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024 hosted the third session of the Dia-Beat Webinar series. This webinar, titled “The Role of Carbohydrates in the Management of Diabetes,” was presented by Ruba Al Hourani, the Head of the Dietetics Department at RAK Hospital. The session provided information to individuals managing diabetes or pre-diabetes focusing on the essential role that carbohydrates play in controlling blood sugar levels and overall health.

Al Hourani began the session by explaining the fundamental aspects of diabetes, emphasizing that it is characterized by elevated levels of glucose in the bloodstream. “Diabetes is a condition where the body’s ability to manage blood sugar levels is compromised,” she stated. “Carbohydrates, which are a significant component of our daily diet, are broken down into sugars that enter the bloodstream. These sugars are then either used for energy or stored in the body, depending on the insulin levels.”

Type 2 Diabetes represents over 90% of diabetes cases and is often the result of poor dietary habits and a sedentary lifestyle. Al Hourani explained that in Type 2 diabetes, the body’s insulin production is normal, but excessive carbohydrate intake, coupled with a lack of physical activity, results in the accumulation of sugar in the blood. This excess sugar, if not utilized, gets converted into fat, leading to obesity and subsequent complications such as heart disease, renal failure, neuropathy, and vision problems.

She highlighted the significance of macronutrients—carbohydrates, proteins, and fats—in maintaining a balanced diet, with a particular focus on managing carbohydrate intake to regulate blood sugar levels.

Talking about detailed strategies for carbohydrate management, Al Hourani provided in-depth guidance on how to manage carbohydrate intake effectively:

•Starch vs. Fiber: She recommended minimizing the intake of starchy foods like rice, wheat, and maize, while increasing the consumption of fiber-rich fruits and vegetables. “Fiber not only aids digestion but also helps in stabilizing blood sugar levels, making it a crucial component of a diabetic-friendly diet,” she noted.

•Processed vs. Whole Grains: Emphasizing the importance of choosing whole grains over processed foods, Al Hourani explained that processed foods such as white bread, white rice, and table sugar are stripped of their natural fiber content and have a high glycemic index (GI), which can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. On the other hand, whole grains like brown rice, multigrain bread, and whole-wheat products are lower in GI and provide sustained energy.

Ruba Elhourani, Senior Dietician and Head of the Nutritional Department at RAK Hospital

•Meal Timing and Portion Control: She advised against consuming large meals infrequently, recommending instead that individuals with diabetes eat smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day—a practice known as grazing. “Eating six small meals within your daily calorie allowance is far more effective in maintaining stable blood sugar levels than consuming two large meals,” she explained.

•Understanding the Glycemic Index: Al Hourani underscored the importance of being aware of the glycemic index of foods, which measures how quickly carbohydrates are converted into glucose and enter the bloodstream. Foods with a high GI, such as processed grains and sugary desserts, should be limited, while low-GI foods like oats, whole grains, vegetables, and whole fruits are preferable for individuals with diabetes.