Strengthening RSV awareness, prevention, and care: A focus on children’s health

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:01 PM

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) remains a critical health issue globally, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as young children.

Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, Senior Advisor, Hayatbiotech and pediatric Infectious diseases consultant, SKMC, said that the respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus which can cause mild, cold-like symptoms.

However, it can be a significant health concern for young children as it might lead to severe respiratory illnesses like bronchiolitis and pneumonia. The categories at highest risk of contracting severe RSV infections are infants under the age of six months, premature babies, and children with underlying health conditions like congenital heart disease or chronic lung disease. RSV is highly contagious and can spread through respiratory droplets, which puts young children at higher risk of hospitalization during the RSV season.

Though healthcare providers within the GCC and Middle East regions are generally aware of RSV, public awareness should be bolstered by implementing widespread public health campaigns and key preventive measures. For instance, within North America, RSV prevention strategies include educational campaigns and use of RSV prophylaxis to prevent infection in all infants, which is steadily being emulated within the GCC and Middle East regions.

Regionally, several initiatives are being implemented to prevent the spread of the virus, with primary focus on young children who are at high-risk of infection. RSV vaccines for the elderly have been approved in many nations, and recently registered in the UAE to prevent the spread of infection in high-risk demographics. Several public awareness campaigns are also underway to educate on strategies to prevent RSV infections, its symptoms, and the need for early medical intervention. Strict infection control measures are also being implemented in healthcare facilities to prevent the nosocomial spread of the virus. Both globally and regionally, RSV vaccines are being developed for children, with several variants currently under clinical trials. Moreover, the use of monoclonal antibodies, such as Palivizumab is being recommended for high-risk infants, and Nirsevimab was recently approved as a prophylaxis for all infants in North America and several European countries. On a similar note, partnerships with global organizations, such as WHO, are facilitating efficient surveillance, reporting and management of RSV infection. Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, Senior Advisor, Hayatbiotech and pediatric Infectious diseases consultant, SKMC Healthcare providers can adopt several measures to ensure early diagnosis and efficient treatment of RSV infections. To begin with, healthcare providers should be regularly trained on the latest guidelines for RSV diagnosis and management, ensuring they stay abreast of key developments in RSV prophylaxis and vaccines. At primary care facilities and hospitals, use of rapid diagnostic tests for RSV should be encouraged for early detection. During RSV season, at-risk demographics should be regularly screened for signs of infection. By administering prophylactic treatments like Palivizumab and Nirsevimab to eligible demographics, infection risk can be minimized. Since RSV vaccines for the elderly were recently registered in the UAE, it is pertinent to follow national recommendations on the administration of preventive strategies. Children with severe RSV infection should be provided comprehensive care, including oxygen therapy and hydration. It is also vital to educate parents on the symptoms of RSV, when one should seek medical aid, as well as preventive measures to maintain hand hygiene and avoid exposure to the virus.

By adopting these strategies, healthcare care providers can efficiently manage the spread of RSV, thereby reducing the morbidity and mortality rate of this infection, especially among children.