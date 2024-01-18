Ride for unity: Would you cycle across the seven Emirates?

Photo: Shihab/Khaleej Times

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 8:19 PM

The inaugural ‘7 Days 7 Emirates’ cycle tour by Ride for Unity featured over 20 inspirational business leaders, pioneers, and professional athletes cycling across the UAE from January 6 to 12. This one-of-a-kind initiative offered a distinctive opportunity for the public to join these riders on different cycling sessions and participate in various cultural, educational, and environmental events throughout the week.

The Seven-Day Event kicked off with a Grand Opening in Dubai. From there, the riders embarked on a journey, pedalling from Fujairah to the Dibba Coral Life Conservation site. The route continued through Ras Al Khaimah, featuring a business forum in collaboration with the RAK Department of Economic Development and American University of Ras Al Khaimah, along with an interactive session at The WellSpring Private School.

The tour included stops at the mangrove plantations in Umm Al Quwain, Ajman National Charity School, House of Wisdom in Sharjah, and Dubai. Additional highlights encompassed a visit to Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs, a seminar at American University in Dubai, cycling with Children of Determination along Kite Beach, and a nighttime ride through Al Qudra.

The event concluded in Abu Dhabi with a grand finale gala dinner hosted at Wolfi’s on Hudayriyat Island. “The UAE is a living, breathing role model of our values of unity, diversity, tolerance and sustainability. With over 200 nationalities harmoniously living and working together, it was critical for us to engage in every Emirate,” says Sareh Ameri, managing director, Ride For Unity.

US Consul General in Dubai, Meghan Gregonis, who participated in the cycle tour said this ride was fit for all levels of proficiency and served as an opportunity to send a message of hope to the community. “The whole message is about bringing people together. It’s an opportunity to meet people that I would not meet otherwise, who share passion for bikes,” says Gregonis, who’s a professional cyclist herself.

“We’ve got world class athletes with us, we’ve got two athletes of determination. We’ve got Justin Levine who’s an amazing wheelchair athlete and we also have Carlo from Italy, who has a number of medical conditions and rides with oxygen. So, it’s been great to be with this group,” she continued.

“It’s an opportunity to send a message of hope and inclusion and to have conversations. The group is already looking towards the next step and we look forward to building from here,” said Gregonis.

“It’s about making a difference today for tomorrow, and why this will now be an annual fixture in the UAE, with plans to expand this event globally,” added Ameri.

