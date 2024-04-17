RAK Medical Center Al Jazeera hosts free homeopathy consultation camp

Dr Harkirat S Wilkhoo with the patient

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 8:50 PM

17 April 2024, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Homeopathic treatment is increasingly recognized as an effective method of healing for both acute and chronic conditions worldwide. In commemoration of World Homeopathy Day and to promote holistic health and wellness within the community, RAK Medical Center Al Jazeera is hosting a free two-day Homeopathy Consultation Camp. The camp will take place on Friday, April 19th, and Saturday, April 20th, from 6 pm to 8 pm on both days. Patients can avail themselves of consultations for all acute and chronic issues from Dr. Harkirat S. Wilkhoo, a Specialist Homeopath at the center with 25 years of diversified clinical experience in treating various diseases.

Patients are embracing the benefits of a holistic approach to care, where practitioners view them as a whole entity rather than merely focusing on clinical conditions or symptoms. Homeopathy is unique, requiring individualized assessment and treatment, encompassing physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social, and other aspects of the person. Individuals are regarded as living systems capable of self-healing, self-renewal, and adaptation.

Dr. Wikhoo emphasizes the suitability of homeopathy for individuals allergic to modern medicine, children with underdeveloped immunity, elderly individuals with weakened physiological systems, and pregnant women seeking gentle treatment options. Homeopathy is safe and can be used alongside modern medication, complementing disease management and boosting immunity against bacterial or viral infections.

Furthermore, homeopathy effectively treats all acute and chronic cases, catering to all genders and age groups. Specific ailments such as recurrent cold-cough, vomiting, diarrhea, colic, dentition problems, tonsillitis, bedwetting, sinusitis, bronchitis, asthma, urinary infections, eczema, acne, cholasma, and psoriasis are well addressed. Additionally, it offers treatment for surgical labeled diseases like piles, fissures, fistula, ear drum perforation, fibroids, and corns.

Beyond physical ailments, homeopathy is also effective in treating psychological ailments like temperament issues, behavior problems, irritability, fears, anxiety, and nail biting. Specific conditions such as migraine, hemicranias, vertigo, PMS, and ED are also successfully treated.

“Homeopathy prioritizes treating the whole person, taking into account personality, lifestyle, hereditary factors, and disease history. Many chronic and recurring conditions require deeper therapies, and homeopathy achieves this by providing wholesome solutions”, added Dr Wilkhoo.

RAK Medical Center Al Jazeera is managed by Arabian Healthcare Group LLC.