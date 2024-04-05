Partner Content By KT Engage
NMC Healthcare puts your health first with free health checks this World Health Day
The free health checks are part of NMC’s commitment to making quality care accessible to the UAE community
In recognition of World Health Day, NMC Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare networks in the UAE, is offering free health checks to UAE residents on April 7, at select malls and community shopping centres across the country.
The free health checks are part of NMC’s commitment to making quality care accessible to the UAE community and reflects the 2024 World Health Day theme of 'My health, my right', set by the World Health Organization to champion the right of people everywhere to have access to quality health services.
Residents can visit the NMC kiosks during designated hours to receive a basic health screening, which includes tests for blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure, as well as BMI measurements. No appointments are necessary.
"At NMC Healthcare, we believe that prevention is a cornerstone of good health,” said David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare. "We welcome the UAE community to join us on World Health Day at convenient locations across the country to take a proactive approach to their well-being and help prevent health concerns before they start."
Free health screenings are available at the following locations on April 7:
Abu Dhabi
- Khalidiyah Mall from 3pm – 10pm
- Mazyad Mall from 10am – midnight
- NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City from 3pm – 11pm
- NMC Royal Women’s Hospital from 3pm – 11pm
Al Ain
- Makani Zakher Mall from 8pm – 11pm
Dubai
- NMC Royal Hospital DIP from 3pm – 11pm
- NMC Specialty Hospital Al Nahda from 9am – 4pm
Sharjah
- Sharjah Charity International, Samnan from 9am – 1pm
- Mia Mall, Al Nahda from 8:00pm – 11:00pm
- Al Shaab Village Mall, Sharqan from 8:00pm – 11:00pm
- Lulu Mall, Muwelah from 8:00pm – 11:00pm
- Lulu Mall, Hazana from 8:00pm – 11:00pm