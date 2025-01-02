Mediclinic Parkview Hospital achieves prestigious BFHI Accreditation

Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, a leading private maternity hospital in Dubai, has been awarded the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) accreditation. This respected global recognition, established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, underscores the hospital's commitment to supporting breastfeeding mothers and providing world-class care for newborns and their families.

Building on its reputation for high quality maternity care, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital continues to excel in delivering specialised services, particularly for high-risk pregnancies and neonatal care. With an expert team of obstetricians and neonatologists, the hospital provides advanced care for complex pregnancies and premature births. Its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was recently acknowledged by the Vermont Oxford Network for its world-class capabilities, ensuring that even the most vulnerable newborns receive exceptional care.

This milestone also aligns Mediclinic Parkview Hospital with its sister facility, Mediclinic City Hospital, which was the first private hospital in Dubai to achieve BFHI accreditation. Together, these hospitals showcase Mediclinic Middle East’s unwavering dedication to maternal care, positioning the healthcare provider as a leader in the UAE for its comprehensive, baby-friendly approach.

The BFHI accreditation is awarded to hospitals that meet stringent, evidence-based criteria promoting breastfeeding and optimal newborn care. Mediclinic Parkview Hospital's achievement reflects its commitment to staff training, lactation support and fostering a family-centred approach to care.

"We are honoured to receive the BFHI accreditation at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital," said David Jelley, hospital director. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our maternity team in ensuring mothers and newborns receive the best possible start to their life together. Combined with our specialist care for high-risk pregnancies and our world-class NICU, we are proud to offer holistic maternity services that families can trust."

Each year, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital welcomes thousands of newborns through its comprehensive maternity programme. With the BFHI accreditation, the hospital further strengthens its reputation as a trusted partner for expectant parents in Dubai.

For more information about Mediclinic Parkview Hospital's maternity services and the BFHI accreditation, please visit www.mediclinic.ae/en/parkview-hospital/home or contact MPAR-MaternityServices@mediclinic.ae.