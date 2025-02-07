Is the fear of success holding you back?

Millennial businessman raising hands and happily yelling when looking on laptop at desk.

In the pursuit of growth, be it personal or professional, our mental and emotional wellbeing play a key role in determining how far we can go. While we often focus on external factors like upgrading our skills and resume, presentation skills, personal grooming and the like, the most significant hurdle may lie within us: our mental blocks and subconscious fears that influence each of our decisions. These invisible barriers can silently sabotage our progress, especially when we’re confronted with the prospect of success. Ironically, while the fear of failure is more commonly recognised and discussed, would you believe that the fear of reaching our potential could be an even bigger problem? When we are presented with opportunities to advance, grow, or achieve our dreams, it can trigger a deeper, more complex anxiety — the fear of what success might bring.

Shelley Bosworth, an expert in business and mindset coaching, delves into the fascinating psychology behind why we often hold ourselves back. In her work, she uncovers the hidden fears that prevent us from stepping into our full potential. While many are familiar with the fear of failure, Shelley highlights a more subtle yet equally powerful force: the fear of success.

She explains that while we may want to achieve our goals, the deeper concern isn’t failure, but the unknown consequences of actually succeeding. The idea of change — whether it’s a new career, a promotion, or a shift in personal life — can be daunting because it requires us to leave behind the safety and familiarity of the status quo. The fear of what success might bring such as altered relationships or increased responsibilities often goes unacknowledged but can be just as paralysing as the fear of failure.

“For example, perhaps you have been in the same job for several years — there’s nothing wrong with it per se, but it doesn’t satisfy you anymore. Instead, you’ve spotted something bigger and better that you’d love to apply for, yet you can’t seem to take the plunge. In this scenario, some of the unspoken fears could be that you may out earn your partner, you would have to leave close colleagues behind, or spend more time away from home. Ultimately, you are afraid of what will change when you shift from where you are to where you want to be. What we want is what we don’t have, what we’re not doing, or what we don’t feel right now, and while the thought of failing is unpleasant, it means things can stay as they are. You are left with a situation that feels safe and familiar. Whereas change can affect our relationships and our responsibilities; it can potentially alter everything we know and that can be overwhelming. Another worry is that we might not be able to handle the very thing we’ve asked for and could end up failing anyway. This is where the phrase “the higher you climb, the further you fall” can play out. We don’t like uncertainty, so we become very good at creating stories in our mind that usually reflect the worst-case scenario. It is a self-preservation technique where you decide not to try, telling yourself it’s safer to stay small. All of this is crucial to consider, so that you can address your limiting beliefs and change your thought patterns for genuine long-term fulfilment,” Shelley explains.

Shelley’s tips to move forward:

>> Work on your mindset: Like so much in life, how we feel about success and failure comes down to mindset. This relates to what we believe about ourselves, the world around us, and our place in it. Naturally, this affects our behaviour. Awareness is the first step to change and once you understand what’s happening you can learn how to address it.

>> Challenge your inner voice: Be honest about any negative thought patterns you might have around pursuing a new path. Is what you’re thinking true? Do you have evidence that you don’t have what it takes, that something bad will happen, or that people will think negatively about you? Know that your thoughts aren’t necessarily facts, and the opposite is just as likely.