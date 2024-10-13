For posture correction, try Physioveda Medical Center's new programme

If you lead a sedentary lifestyle, you could benefit from Dubai-based Physioveda Medical Center's ‘Posture Correction Treatment’ programme.

Designed to address the growing concerns of postural imbalances in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven lifestyle, this specialised treatment is aimed at improving health, reducing pain, and enhancing overall quality of life.

Spending long hours at desks, excessive use of mobile devices or a sedentary lifestyle and poor posture can lead to chronic discomfort and even long-term health complications, such as musculoskeletal problems: neck pain, back pain, and headaches.

Amit Saraswat, Founder and CEO at Physioveda Medical Center, commented on the growing need for such treatments: "With the rise in musculoskeletal issues linked to poor posture, it’s vital to offer a tailored treatment programme that not only corrects postural misalignments but also helps individuals develop healthy habits for the future. Our new posture correction programme is scientifically designed to bring long-term relief and improve overall body mechanics."