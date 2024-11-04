Dubai schools roll out mandatory measles vaccinations as UAE launches campaign

Schools in the UAE are teaming up with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to provide free vaccinations for primary students on campus this month. They have rolled out the National Measles Campaign, informing parents about the compulsory measles vaccination programme in Dubai schools and nurseries.

Children aged one to seven will receive a single dose of the MMR (Measles, Rubella, and Mumps) vaccine. The vaccination is mandatory for all students, except those with documented medical contraindications.

Meanwhile, the Knowledge and Development Authority (KHDA) has repeatedly urged schools to “support in emphasising the importance of ensuring that every child receives the recommended schedule of two doses of the MMR,” as outlined in a recent emirate’s education regulator circular.

In the UAE, the MMR vaccine is typically administered at 12 months and again at 18 months, with an additional booster shot now required for children.

Specialised training

Under the initiative, school nurses are receiving specialised training to administer the vaccines at the institutions’ Vaccine Qualified Clinics (VQC).

School leaders across Dubai are strongly encouraging parents to register their children for the vaccinations, which can be received either at school or at DHA primary healthcare centres.

Sangita Chima, principal, Amity School Dubai, said, “Our school has collaborated with the DHA to implement the campaign effectively. The school’s doctor, the medical director and the nurse have attended training session by the DHA in October.”

Notably this campaign draws on guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), which recommends incorporating the MMR vaccine into standard childhood immunisations. Parents are urged to vaccinate their children for extra protection.

“Team Amity, led by our Medical Director Ms Angie, has reached out to the community, encouraging all parents of students from Pre KG to Grade I to register for both the vaccine doses.”

Meanwhile, institutions are also engaging with parents to address any concerns or feedback they may have.

“We have shared the DHA’s parents’ guide with them. Our medical team has provided extensive support and have taken all feedback on effective implementation of this health initiative into consideration.”

Receiving consent forms

School heads explained that ensuring every child receives the recommended two doses of the MMR vaccine is crucial for safeguarding our students' health and well-being.

“I am sure that parents will consult the guide and will reach out to our school nurse to complete their child's vaccination schedule promptly. We have received an overwhelming response through Parents’ consent already,” added Chima.

Sheela Menon, principal, Ambassador School, Dubai, said, “We received notification about the National Measles Campaign, November 2024 both from KHDA and DHA. The guidelines along with the consent forms were sent to parents of Pre KG to Grade 1.

“In case of vaccination refusal, parents are asked to provide a medical report to school stating the reason. We have started receiving the consent forms from parents and plan to go ahead with the drive in November. The detailed FAQs shared by DHA will assist parents with any doubts they might have about this campaign," added Menon.

Few cases in UAE

Doctors in the country reiterate that measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can affect any person, but it is most commonly seen in children.

Dr Monish Joseph Thomas, paediatric registrar, Department of Paediatrics, Saudi German Hospital Dubai, said, “We have seen a couple of cases recently in the UAE (in SGHD), but not enough to say there’s been a definite rise. Individuals suffer from running nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks (called Kopliks spots).”

Dr Monish Joseph Thomas

Medical experts explained that the rash typically appears around seven to 18 days after exposure, initially on the face and upper neck. Over the course of about three days, it gradually spreads to the hands and feet. The rash generally persists for five to six days before beginning to fade.

