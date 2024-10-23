Dubai: Private school students, people of determination to get eye health screening

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Eye health screenings will be conducted for students across 218 private schools in Dubai. The campaign, launched by the Dubai Health Authority, will target more than 132,000 students.

The initiative, carried out in partnership with the private healthcare sector, will provide comprehensive screenings for students to detect and address vision problems early.

Comprehensive eye health screenings will also be conducted for 719 individuals from four centres for people of determination in Dubai.

If a child is flagged during a vision screening, parents will receive a notification recommending further examination by an eye care professional, according to Sana Naser, acting head of the School Health Section at DHA’s Public Health Protection Department.

“Vision screening in schools plays a crucial role in the early identification of eye problems in children. Given that vision is closely linked to learning, identifying and addressing vision issues early can significantly impact a child’s academic performance and overall quality of life. Early detection enables early intervention,” said Dr Ramadan Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Acting Director of Public Health & Protection Department and Advisor to the Director-General at the DHA.

Naser emphasised: “Children with untreated vision issues may struggle with reading, writing, and even participating in physical activities. By detecting these problems early, parents can take the necessary steps to correct or manage them, ensuring their child’s continuous development and academic progress."