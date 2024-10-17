Dubai: Mum starts centre for autistic youth after seeing son struggle to make friends

Dubai-expat Amira Hasson is all set to launch 'The Journey Centre', which is dedicated to supporting autistic children and young adults in developing essential social skills.

The 45-year-old's journey to start this centre began when her son Mohammed, who is on the autism spectrum and diagnosed with ADHD, started university back in 2022. When she saw her 22-year-old son struggling to make friends and participate in projects, the Sudanese expat decided to take matters into her own hands.

Drawing inspiration from her experiences and insights from leading professionals, the centre will provide a supportive environment where participants can engage in interactive workshops and connect with peers.

Once launched on October 26, it will focus on social development, youth wellness, and life skills training.

Reflecting on her journey, Amira said, “I went through it all with my son. While various therapies are available, like behavioural and speech therapy, I noticed a significant gap in teaching simple life skills.” She highlighted that many autistic children struggle with understanding emotions and social cues, which can hinder their ability to connect with peers.

“When Mohammed started university, he couldn't make friends and participate in group projects. He hesitated to ask for help from professors or counsellors," Amira recalled.

Amira Hasson

Despite trying various therapies and life coaching, “Nothing seemed to work," she admitted.

In a moment of inspiration, Amira, along with her husband and brother, decided to establish a centre that would provide the support Mohammed and others needed. “We wanted to create a space where we could hold their hands and teach them,” she explained.

The vision

This vision led to the creation of a dedicated space designed to be a safe haven for participants. “It’s a relaxed environment equipped with visual aids and interactive tools to help them prepare for the outside world,” she added.

The centre will begin with two main components: social and life skills, targeting children aged 6 to 18. Amira shared that Mohammed played a crucial role in shaping the program. "He was involved in the development process, providing insights into what would be beneficial," she noted. "Now, he's more outgoing and even participates in making videos for our social media."

Mohammed Equip them to navigate life This initiative aims to foster self-confidence and emotional regulation through group activities. There will be a minimum of two to five participants per group, ensuring they share similar ages and needs. "We will start with individual sessions to address specific weaknesses before transitioning to group settings," Amira explained. Addressing the community's role, she stressed the importance of awareness and understanding. "We're not trying to change these kids; they are unique individuals. Our goal is to equip them with the tools to navigate life confidently," she said. "Every parent wants their child to be self-sufficient, even if they are on the spectrum." Amira's message to other parents facing similar challenges is one of hope: "It's not the end of the world. Your child will thrive in ways you may not expect. Just be there for them and encourage their journey of self-discovery." With the establishment of this centre, she believes the community can play a pivotal role in raising awareness about autism and supporting those who navigate its challenges. "Bring them to us, and we will help them grow," she concluded.