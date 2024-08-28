Dubai: Man nearly loses job for dozing off at work, diagnosed with sleep apnea

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A Dubai resident almost lost his job after falling asleep at work and performing poorly.

The 45-year-old had tried all sorts of approaches like no caffeine, no electronic use before bedtime and trying to maintain good sleep hygiene. However, he always woke up feeling tired, no matter how long he slept. His wife had also complained about his loud snoring.

“He had two or three episodes of gasping and suddenly waking up from sleep due to difficulty in breathing and that is when he sought medical help,” said Dr Raiza Hameed, specialist pulmonologist at Aster Clinic Bur Dubai. “On examination, we found he was obese and had hypertension for two years. A sleep study revealed that he had severe obstructive sleep apnea.”

The condition occurs when the muscles in the throat relax and blocks a person’s airways while sleeping. People with sleep apnea repeatedly stop breathing during their sleep, causing them to wake up multiple times during the night.

“Frequently waking up, especially in conditions like sleep apnea, can severely compromise the quality of your sleep,” said Alexandra Zatarain, co-founder and VP of brand and marketing of Eight Sleep, a technology company that specialises in sleep optimisation products. “These disruptions prevent you from reaching the deep and REM sleep stages crucial for recovery and cognitive performance. When your sleep cycles are repeatedly interrupted, you wake up groggy, not refreshed, and less equipped to tackle the day. Over time, this can take a serious toll on your health and cognitive abilities.”

Highly prevalent

According to Dr Tayseer Al-Massry, consultant ENT surgeon at Burjeel Day Surgery Centre in Al Reem Island, Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSAS) is highly prevalent in the general population in Dubai. “A comprehensive study conducted across primary healthcare centres in Dubai found that nearly 21 per cent of respondents were at high risk of OSAS,” he said. “The highest prevalence was observed in the 51–60 age group for both genders.”

He said, the symptoms of OSAS include excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, abrupt awakenings accompanied by shortness of breath, morning headaches, and cognitive impairment, including concentration.

Risks and treatment