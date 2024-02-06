Dubai: Baby-like fibroid found in Filipina expat after complaints of severe pain, heavy bleeding

Jessica Delis Santos with Dr Caroline Alphine Jenitha

When Filipina patient Jessica Delis Santos consulted doctors with severe stomach pain, sudden weight loss, and heavy bleeding, they discovered a fibroid weighing 3kg. However, what startled the team at Aster Hospital Mankhool was that it was shaped precisely like a baby.

The fibroid, measuring 22cm, was attached to the patient's uterus, and resembled an abdomen at 8 months of pregnancy. Generally, fibroids larger than 5cm in diameter are considered risky. The size of this fibroid was such that it extended up to the patient's rib cage, who weighed only 45 kgs at the time of surgery.

The 33-year-old Dubai resident underwent a complex surgery under the expert care of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Specialist Dr Caroline Alphine Jenitha.

The surgery, performed under general anesthesia, involved several intricate procedures and lasted several hours.

“Her case was unique and a challenge due to the size and extensive bowel adhesions,” said Dr Caroline. “The surgery required careful planning and execution, and I am pleased with the successful outcome."

Jessica had a history of fibroids and in 2011 she underwent a surgery to remove a 16cm growth. However, she neglected regular follow-up appointments thereafter. Late last year, she began experiencing severe stomach pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, abdominal hardening, and significant weight loss.

She visited a doctor at a clinic who recommended an ultrasound. The detailed scan revealed the need for an urgent surgery and she was promptly referred to Dr Caroline. “Cases like these emphasise the importance of regular check-ups and timely intervention in managing gynaecological conditions,” said the doctor.

In a previous interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Caroline had urged women never to ignore warning signs. “They should never ignore period irregularities,” she said. “Many women are scared that if they go for fibroid removal, they will have to remove their uterus. With so many new medical technologies available, there are many options to women.”

Jessica Delis Santos was thankful to the entire team of doctors for their support. “The stomach pain and discomfort I faced before the surgery were overwhelming, and the relief I feel now is beyond words,” she said. “I appreciate the professionalism and compassion shown by everyone involved in my treatment."

