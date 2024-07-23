Dubai: 45-year-old expat beats cancer without undergoing chemotherapy

The new scribble-friendly tablet is pure value for money
A 45-year-old Filipina expat in Dubai was able to overcome breast cancer without having to undergo chemotherapy. Instead, she took the leap of faith and tried alternative treatments.
Rowena Alcaide Vasquez was first diagnosed with the big C in 2020 and at that time, she had her left breast removed. Despite the initial success, she started experiencing recurring symptoms in 2023 — signalling that the cancer was back.
When she went to an oncologist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai, Vasquez clearly said she didn't want to go through chemotherapy.
Vasquez sought alternative treatment options instead of undergoing chemotherapy option.
“I haven’t undergone chemo earlier nor I wanted to, based on what I had seen in movies and documentaries. I have also heard about the pain and side effects the treatment causes on one’s body. So, I requested my doctors for alternative treatment,” said Vasquez.
“I was facing respiratory crisis and my health was declining, so I wasn't comfortable with the idea of taking traditional chemotherapy,” she added.
After a two-year gap in follow-up checks, Vasquez arrived at the emergency room with excruciating pain in her left chest and axilla, alongside uncontrolled hypertension and respiratory distress.
“The medical teams stabilised her condition with intensive care, hydration, and oxygen therapy," said Dr Anwar Sami Mohsin Ali, oncologist at the hospital.
An immediate biopsy revealed a sizeable 7-by-7cm mass confirmed to be cancerous, he said.
"Further investigations revealed development of secondary malignant growths in the lungs, lymph nodes, and bones — presenting a critical scenario,” added Dr Ali.
With Vasquez giving consent to a novel treament approach, the doctors introduced biological targeted therapy (involving medicines like CDK 4/6 inhibitor Abemaciclib), combined with hormonal therapies Letrozole and Goserelin and the bone support agent Zometa.
“After just three treatment cycles, Vasquez’s respiratory function normalised, the pain subsided, and the axillary mass reduced by over 50 percent,” said Dr Ali.
“By the fifth cycle, bone pain had completely subsided, and the local mass nearly disappeared, marking a significant turnaround in her condition.”
Vasquez is now cancer-free.
“Over the course of treatment, I am very satisfied that the doctor explained the details to me and respected my decision to take this treatment," she said.
"The nursing team was also very supportive each time I came in to take the injections. My life has improved significantly for which I am thankful to Almighty."
Dr Ali said not all cancer patients require chemotherapy, even those in critical state.
“Personalised treatment plans tailored to patient preferences and health conditions can achieve positive results," he said.
The advanced stages of the disease can be managed effectively with targeted therapie and this could even enhance survival rates and improve the quality of one's life.
"The case of Vasquez underscores the importance of comprehensive cancer care and the potential of innovative therapies in transforming critical conditions into stable ones,” said Dr Ali.
