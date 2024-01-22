Partner Content By KT Engage
American Hospital Dubai partners with IMAGOnation to achieve wellness transformation in alignment with UAE National Wellbeing Strategy 2031
The hospital's collaboration with UAE-based IMAGOnation aims to promote mental health and purposeful living to create happier communities
American Hospital Dubai has announced a collaboration with IMAGOnation, a UAE-based social enterprise helping individuals cultivate positive self-image and live purposefully.
IMAGOnation is the first specialised community enterprise in the UAE promoting life skills and encouraging intentional living for Arab expatriates. It empowers individuals in the 25-55 age group to develop a positive self-image that meaningfully shapes their relationships and behaviors using resources including workshops, community meetups and one-on-one sessions.
According to studies, nearly one in four young people in the UAE experience mental health concerns, with anxiety and depression the most common conditions.
The partnership reiterates American Hospital Dubai's commitment to supporting community well-being as an integral component of a thriving and productive society. The hospital's mission and values are in synergy with UAE's National Wellbeing Strategy 2031 for a flourishing country with resilient, cohesive communities and healthy, fulfilled citizens.
As the region's leading healthcare provider enabling quality-of-life transformation through world-class medical care, people-centric values and innovation, American Hospital Dubai is committed to enhancing people's well-being by promoting healthy lifestyles and positive thinking. These endeavours are crucial contributions to the UAE's national framework of wellness for individuals, society, and the country.
To accelerate this transformation journey, the hospital will embark on several wellness initiatives and activities in 2024 with events, partnerships, and community activities, helping communities improve their mental health outlook.
Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, welcoming the collaboration, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with IMAGOnation to make a difference in community wellness and help individuals enjoy their full potential. We cannot emphasise enough the value of mental health to shape vibrant communities and happy, productive individuals.
"As the region's leading healthcare entity, American Hospital Dubai has always striven to deliver world-class health and promote mental wellness. These are indispensable assets for humanity. We are partners in UAE's vision to build thriving communities and healthy citizens, and we will continue to contribute to its national goals with unwavering focus," Beshara added.