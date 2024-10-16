Abu Dhabi announces new app for all healthcare services

Abu Dhabi residents can now use an app to manage and access all their healthcare services in the city.

The city's Department of Health launched the 'Sehatona' mobile application that serves as a unified and integrated platform, allowing users to manage their health affairs by facilitating access to a wide range of healthcare services.

Through the app, users can book and manage appointments and choose to communicate with healthcare providers through in-person attendance or remote consultation. They can also manage their own health affairs as well as those of family members.

To access medical records, users can use the Malaffi platform, which allows them to view tests, medications and vaccination records. The platform is also linked with files of family members.

Additionally, participants of the Emirates Genome Programme will be able to access their genomic reports for the first time through the app, allowing them to make informed decisions about their health and lifestyle based on their genetic makeup.

The announcement of the app came during Gitex Global 2024.

Features

Users can check their symptoms online itself through an AI-powered symptom checker. They can simply enter their symptoms, which identifies potential conditions they may be suffering from and provides them with guidance based on the severity of symptoms, helping users know whether they should go to the emergency room or an urgent healthcare centre.

In addition, the app supports smartwatch connectivity to enhance users’ experience by tracking their sleep patterns and the number of steps they walk.