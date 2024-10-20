A technological breakthrough for chronic healthcare in the UAE

Maryne Cotty Eslous

As Gitex Global 2024 concluded its 44th edition in Dubai, celebrating technological innovations in fields like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainable technology, another revolution is taking shape in the digital healthcare sector in the UAE.

Entrepreneur Maryne Cotty Eslous has launching Neurocare, a solution designed to revolutionize the management of chronic pain and diabetes in a region where the demand for innovative healthcare solutions is steadily increasing.

The Gitex Global, which this year gathered over 6,000 companies and attracted more than 180,000 visitors across 40 exhibition halls at Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour, perfectly symbolizes the vibrancy of a city committed to technological advancement. The UAE, with its substantial investment in innovation, offers fertile ground for cutting-edge products like Neurocare, which aligns seamlessly with this wave of progress.

Neurocare comprises two innovative devices: NeuroRelief and NeuroControl. These technologies provide non-invasive and side-effect-free solutions for patients suffering from chronic pain and Type 2 diabetes, two conditions affecting a growing portion of the Emirati population. NeuroRelief uses advanced sound and visual frequencies to modulate pain, reducing it by 50% within the first weeks of use. NeuroControl, on the other hand, stabilizes blood sugar levels by acting on the autonomic nervous system, offering patients optimal diabetes management without the need for invasive medical treatments.

By launching Neurocare, Maryne Cotty Eslous is addressing the increasing demand for digital health solutions in a country where about 19% of the adult population is affected by diabetes, and chronic pain is a significant public health issue. The introduction of Neurocare in this increasingly competitive technological environment marks a decisive shift in how chronic illnesses are managed. Gitex Global has highlighted the crucial role of technological innovations across various sectors, and digital health is no exception. Neurocare fits perfectly into this expanding ecosystem, providing an effective and concrete response to pressing public health challenges. In a context where Dubai has seen a 47% increase in luxury restaurant revenues in early 2024, attracting over 1.77 million international visitors, it is clear that innovation across all sectors, including healthcare, plays a vital role in the region’s growth. With the 44th edition of Gitex Global now concluded, it leaves behind a legacy of technological collaborations that will shape the global landscape for years to come. In this wave of progress, Neurocare has emerged as a cutting-edge digital health solution perfectly aligned with the strategic and medical priorities of the UAE. This project represents a major step forward in leveraging technology to address the region’s public health challenges.