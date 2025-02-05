From teacher to chef: How one Dubai-based expat found her success in the kitchen

When Indian expat Sameena Hassan moved to Dubai in December 2007 to assume the role of a teacher, she couldn’t have imagined that one day she would be donning a chef’s cap. For over two decades, Sameena dedicated herself to teaching English, nurturing students in schools and universities. Today, she’s the proud owner, manager, and chef of Smash Shack, a cosy yet vibrant burger joint that has become a beloved dining spot in Warqa, Dubai.

A Dream Served Hot

For Sameena, the leap from academia to hospitality was driven by a long-held dream.

“Starting a business was always something I wanted to do,” she shares. “When the time came, I wanted it to be something I truly loved. Cooking became the natural answer.”

Her culinary passion blossomed only after moving to Dubai. Initially just personal interest, it grew into a profound love that she now shares with her customers through dishes that merge flavour and health.

But shifting careers was no small feat. “The most challenging part was letting go of the security and familiarity of teaching,” Sameena admits. She faced the steep learning curve of managing a business, handling staff, and meeting customer expectations. But her experience as an educator gave her tools that proved invaluable.

“Teaching shaped the way I run Smash Shack,” she explains. “From fostering a welcoming environment to crafting our story and menu, patience and attention to detail have been at the heart of everything.”

A Flavourful Fusion

Smash Shack redefines fast food by proving it can be both indulgent and healthier. The menu is an ode to American comfort food, featuring slow-cooked briskets, loaded fries, fried chicken, wings, and deep-fried seafood.

Sameena’s briskets have become the star attraction. “They’re a labour of love,” she says. “From sourcing the best cuts to perfecting the seasoning and timing, every step reflects our commitment to quality.”

The journey of mastering brisket wasn’t without challenges. “My first attempt was a disaster!” Sameena recalls, laughing. “I overcooked the edges, left the centre underdone, and skipped resting it properly before slicing. Another time, I got the seasoning so wrong it was inedible. But each mishap taught me invaluable lessons. I experimented with rubs, smoke levels, cooking times, and types of wood until I found the perfect flavour profile.”

The restaurant itself exudes warmth and charm. “It’s designed to feel like a family gathering,” Sameena notes. “We wanted to create a space where people come together to enjoy great food and make lasting memories.”

A Family Affair

Smash Shack is more than a business; it’s a family dream brought to life. Sameena’s husband, Thameem, a senior engineer in a managerial role, and her children—Sahil, a Grade 10 student, and Tamanna, in Grade 5—have been her greatest support system.

“They don’t just cheer me on; they actively contribute, whether it’s brainstorming ideas, running small errands, or simply sharing their enthusiasm,” she says.

Sameena encourages her children to help with simple yet meaningful tasks like cleaning, setting up the dining area, organizing supplies, and assisting with packaging orders during busy times. Under supervision, they even handle basic food preparation, assemble simple items, and serve guests. “It’s amazing to see their confidence grow through these experiences,” she beams.

Her son, once shy around adults, now interacts confidently with customers. “Some even joke that I should give him a salary hike!” Sameena laughs. Meanwhile, her daughter loves taking orders and beams with pride when praised by customers. “Though her enthusiasm sometimes causes chaos in the kitchen, it’s heartwarming to see her so invested,” she adds with a smile.

A Menu That Combines Flavour and Health