From Mr Dubai to global ambassador of jewellery: The journey of Yasser Elnaggar

Yasser Elnaggar, a name synonymous with fashion, culture, business and influence, is making headlines once again as he steps into his latest role as the Ambassador for Jewelry Fashion Week in Dubai. The CEO of Yess Im Famous marketing agency, Co-founder of the Miss Fashionista Dubai beauty pageant, and Ambassador of the Mega Campus Summit 2024, Yasser’s rise in the world of fashion and social media continues to captivate audiences both in the UAE and internationally.

Crowned Mr. Dubai 2022 for fashion and social media, Yasser has been named the Korean Culture Ambassador for 2024, earned the title of Man of the Year 2023, and received the Pepsi Global Award 2023 for Best Sport Influencer. Now, with his appointment as the Ambassador for Jewellery Fashion Week, Yasser is embarking on a new chapter that beautifully combines his passion for fashion with his commitment to promoting cultural excellence.

“I believe in the power of stories and the impact of true representation,” Yasser said. “Every role I’ve taken on, from being crowned Mr. Dubai to my recent ambassadorship, represents a step toward fostering global connections through fashion and culture.”

For Yasser, jewellery transcends being a mere accessory; it is an art form and a powerful expression of identity. “Jewelry has the power to transform and elevate. Each piece tells a story and carries a unique charm,” he explains. His deep appreciation for this art form has inspired him to take the next bold step in his career – launching his very own jewelry brand, which is set to be unveiled soon.