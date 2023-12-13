UAE’s first brewery to open in Abu Dhabi soon

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 1:09 PM

Abu Dhabi is all set to open doors to the UAE’s first brewery during this festive month of December. Craft by Side Hustle’s microbrewery and gastropub will start operations at the Galleria Al Maryah Island soon.

Side Hustle is the UAE’s first craft alcohol brand, and available in liquor stores.

Chad McGehee, one of the founders of Side Hustle Brews and Spirits, said: “As founders of the local craft movement, we acknowledge the responsibility presented to us and are both humbled and thrilled to open Abu Dhabi’s first craft microbrewery. We commit to delivering innovative and authentic F&B experiences worthy of the UAE’s high standards.”

This will be the first time that an outlet will be serving beer produced on-site in the UAE. In 2021, a circular issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi included a ‘Fermentation Permit’ as part of its guidelines on licensing procedures for alcoholic beverages.

“The department grants the necessary approval/permit to holders of alcoholic beverages licences allowing them the manufacturing (fermentation) of alcoholic beverages for the purpose of serving it for consumption within the licensed facility in accordance with the requirements set by the Department of Culture and Tourism stated in the manual,” the DCT – Abu Dhabi noted under its ‘Administrative Requirements’ for ‘on-premises service and consumption of alcoholic beverages licences’.

The brewery promises to provide a range of options, including the UAE’s first authentic British real cask ale.

“At Side Hustle, our brewers take pride in pushing the boundaries of flavour. In our first 12 months at Craft, we’re on a mission to create an impressive 75 unique beers, each a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence,” declared the brewery’s official website.

Also, it will offer in-house brewed hops, grains, and cocktails paired with a southern smokehouse and pub cuisine.

“Our open kitchen and brewery lets you see our skilled team in action,” it said.

