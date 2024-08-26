UAE: This Emirati chef runs cafe with her 5 kids; first citizen to win French award

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 3:23 PM

Emirati chef Maryam Al Mansouri made history in the culinary world by becoming the first UAE citizen to win the prestigious 'Best of Gastronomy' gold award from France. This achievement highlights her dedication and contributes to the growing accomplishments of Emirati women.

Al Mansouri and her husband run the ‘Montauk Boutique Café & Restaurant’, where they serve dishes infused with Arabic spices, which she considers her secret recipe. She uses only the finest, often organic, and carefully chosen ingredients.

The award-winning chef launched the restaurant in Abu Dhabi in 2021, and she now has four additional branches, with plans to expand further soon.

Al Mansouri told Khaleej Times, "Montauk, as our guests fondly call it, is a sanctuary for the soul, where the spirit thrives. It embodies family values through the artwork in the restaurant and our presence as a family. Healthy values are promoted through the high-quality dishes made from nutritious ingredients." Her strong belief in the importance of family is evident in every aspect of her life and work.

She has earned many cooking accolades, including being the first Emirati chef to win the 'Best of Gastronomy' award in 2024. She also serves as the regional judge in cooking arts, a lead judge in Arab coffee competitions, and has been nominated for 'Fact Dining Awards' of 2024.

Al Mansouri also judges culinary competitions at the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) level, where she evaluates dishes sent to her. Not only does she evaluate the dishes, she also asks about various aspects such as cooking techniques, kitchen cleanliness, restaurant safety procedures, managing challenges, pricing strategies, and minimising losses. She then provides feedback to the relevant parties.

In addition to her culinary achievements, the award-winning chef works in a supervisory role for the Abu Dhabi Government. She holds multiple certifications, including a Master's Degree in Institutional Excellence, a Master's Degree in Project Management, and a diploma in Government Accelerators.

Family partnership

From an active childhood to cooking her first dish, Al Mansouri's journey into the culinary world began with strong support from her environment, which became the foundation of her career. "Initially, I cooked for my family and colleagues at work. Then I started making sandwiches that quickly became popualr among everyone who knew me," she shared.

As a mother of six, Maryam makes sure that she spends quality time with her children, from preparing breakfast together to spontaneous family gatherings in the evening, where they share details of their day.

With encouragement from Maryam and her husband, their children help out at the restaurant, depending on their interests. "Before starting the project, I knew there would be losses and reduced communication due to the busy nature of the work. I was determined not to let my children be part of that loss. So, I set goals to involve them in the project, including having them attend meetings. Through discussions and understanding their interests, each child chose their role," she explained.

Al Mansouri's children help out only during their free time but they all play roles in the restaurant's operations. Her 19-year-old son Eman helps with the branding and research development of the restaurant when he's not busy, while her 16-year-old son Abdullah helps out with human resources and finances. Meanwhile, Rashid, 13, has a different approach; he sold his gold bars and invested in a partnership with his parents. When he's not busy with school work, Fadel, 11, assists as a junior barista and waiter. At his young age, he is already preparing to launch "Montauk Gala." Hazza, 9, is a Junior Chef who has already taught over 200 children how to make pizza.

Achievements, awards, and future ambitions

Maryam Al Mansouri