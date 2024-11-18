UAE: Meet the Filipino pastry chef behind Dubai's viral pistachio kunafa chocolate

With the viral phenomenon taking over everyone's social media feeds, the chances that you haven’t yet stumbled upon Dubai's very own pistachio kunafa chocolate are slim. Whether it’s foodies halfway across the globe clamouring for a dupe, shoppers clearing out rows of stores selling the viral chocolate, or DIY recreations flooding social media feeds, this dessert has become an international obsession.

Originating from FIX Dessert Chocolatier, a Dubai-based dessert brand founded by Sarah Hamouda, this chocolate bar has transformed from a sweet indulgence into a global cultural symbol, offering people a taste of Dubai wherever they are. If TikTok popularised the anthem 'Habibi, come to Dubai', the viral chocolate has provided the roadmap.

However, what’s often missing from the story is the name of the pastry chef who helped create this viral sensation. Chef Nouel Catis, a Filipino dessert specialist, worked quietly in the background, blending culinary innovation with tradition to craft the now-iconic pistachio kunafa flavour in his Downtown Dubai home kitchen.

Who’s Chef Nouel?

Before creating the viral FIX chocolate that has taken Dubai and social media by storm, the chef behind the innovation had already made a significant mark in the culinary world. With a globetrotting career, Chef Nouel began his journey in high-end hospitality, working as the first Filipino pastry chef in the prestigious Burj Al Arab back in 2004.

From crafting exquisite desserts at the iconic underwater Al Mahara restaurant to becoming an in-flight chef for Etihad Airways, creating gourmet experiences for first-class passengers, his expertise has long been synonymous with culinary innovation.

Chef Nouel Catis

With a deep respect for cultural heritage and a flair for the avant-garde, the chef has pioneered dessert trends in the region, putting a unique twist on modernising traditional Arabic flavours.

This wealth of experience eventually led him to start his food consulting business in 2018. His work has since included designing Arabic-inspired desserts for high-profile cafes and restaurants, most notably playing a key role in building Kuwait's famed Choco Melt from the ground up.

From pandemic project to viral success

Chef Nouel’s journey with FIX began during the pandemic when he collaborated with Hamouda. “Sarah and I connected over her grazing board business,” he recalled. “She wanted desserts to complement the cheese boards she was selling, so I started supplying desserts like sticky toffee pudding and chocolate chip cookies. But I was always drawn to Arabic flavours because that’s my comfort zone.”

The collaboration eventually grew into FIX Dessert Chocolatier. Sarah, based in the UK, brought a wealth of marketing ideas inspired by British dessert trends, while Chef Nouel’s expertise lay in infusing the brand with Middle Eastern flair. “She knew about my unique selling point: creating Arabic-inspired desserts. So, we decided to marry her vision with my culinary style. That’s how FIX came to life—I handled the innovation, and she managed the marketing.”

The creation of the viral bar

The pistachio kunafa chocolate wasn’t born overnight. It was the result of continued experimentation and refinement, says the chef. “The original idea was Kinder kunafa with tahina and pistachio, but it evolved into just pistachio, tahina, and kunafa.”

In its early days, Chef Nouel painstakingly hand-crafted each bar. “I could only produce about 25 bars a day because it was so labour-intensive,” he added. “Eventually, we invested in a machine to streamline the process. It was a necessary step because my health had taken a toll during the pandemic, and the physical demands of manual production were unsustainable.”

'Never imagined it to go worldwide'

Despite their hopes, neither Chef Nouel nor Sarah anticipated the global sensation their creation would become. “I thought it might be a hit in Dubai, but I never imagined it would go viral worldwide,” Chef Nouel admitted.

The turning point came when ASMR videos showcasing the chocolate’s satisfying crunch flooded social media. “People got curious about that crunch element, and then they discovered kunafa. We inadvertently introduced kunafa to a global audience,” he said with pride.

Chef Nouel also believes the chocolate resonates with people because of its connection to Dubai. “Dubai is known for being the biggest and best at everything—the tallest building, the largest mall. This chocolate became a symbol of the Dubai dream,” he said. “Unlike baklava or dates, which are more regionally widespread, this chocolate is something uniquely Dubai.”

Beyond the viral fame, he also sees the pistachio kunafa chocolate as a cultural touchstone for a new generation. “I joke that this is their nostalgic bar,” he said. “When today’s 10-year-olds grow up, they’ll remember this chocolate fondly as a symbol of their childhood. It’s been heartwarming to see families and kids embrace it.”

Giving credit where it’s due

When the viral Dubai chocolate exploded onto the global stage, the chef couldn’t help but feel a bit left out as comments on social media began raising questions about credit and recognition.

“I have this imposter syndrome,” the chef admitted. “When CNN covered [the news on FIX], I was proud but conflicted. I’ve been doing consultancy for years, so I was very happy with the success. But people who were there with me from the beginning started asking, ‘Why isn’t your name mentioned?’ They even left comments on her posts, saying, ‘What about the chef?’”

Chef Nouel, who helped launch the first batches of the now-iconic chocolate, initially stayed out of the limelight. "I'm a co-founder and she's a co-founder. We built this together from the start. I don't hold grudges, but it felt odd to be erased from the narrative when this was something we both created." When public curiosity about his involvement grew, people started reaching out for his side of the story. "It was an organic process," he said. "I shared the journey honestly because I was proud of what we achieved." Despite the emotional toll, the chef remains hopeful. "I've opened maybe 100 stores across the Middle East," he shared. "When they succeed, I'm happy. That's my job—to make others successful. But this experience taught me the importance of stepping out of the shadows. I realised I need to be front and centre with my brand." FIX Chocolate's pistachio kunafa bar Reflecting on the cultural underpinnings of his journey, he added, "Maybe it's an Asian thing in general. We're raised to be humble, to work hard behind the scenes. But I've learned that while humility is important, it's equally crucial to take ownership of your work." 'A symbol of the Dubai dream' Today, Chef Nouel has stepped back from FIX to focus on his own manufacturing company, which continues to grow. "Sarah and I parted ways on good terms," he clarified. "I needed to prioritise other projects, but I'll always be proud of what we accomplished with FIX." Using the momentum, the chef has also launched Snaap DXB, his own dessert line. "We're working on loads of exciting new desserts including bespoke gourmet cookies and other pastries. I've always loved showcasing my artistry and creativity," he said. "Snap is still young—it launched in October—but it's already gaining traction. This time, I'm making sure my name is attached to what I create." Looking back at the viral success of the chocolate, Chef Nouel expressed gratitude for the perseverance that turned a home-kitchen experiment into a global phenomenon. "If you persevere, you always get somewhere. This chocolate is proof of that." "Dubai is a place of dreams, and this chocolate is something people can point to and say, 'This is truly Dubai,'" he added. As for his advice to aspiring chefs? "Be original. Follow others to learn, but carve your own path. If you're a follower, you'll always be in the shadows. To truly stand out, you have to be a leader."