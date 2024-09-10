UAE: 5 pistachio kunafa chocolate-inspired desserts you need to try

Photo: Chunk UAE/Instagram

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 1:10 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 1:16 PM

The lines open at 5pm, and you can feel the anticipation in the air. For dessert lovers in Dubai, getting your hands on the elusive viral pistachio kunafa chocolate from FIX has become more than just a craving—it’s a challenge, an experience, a badge of honour. And with its fame only growing, it’s no surprise that eateries across the UAE are jumping on the trend, each putting their own creative spin on the irresistible pistachio-chocolate-kunafa trifecta.

But the question is: Can anything match the magic of the original?

Let’s dive into the latest wave of treats, each inspired by that viral sensation. From cakes to milk teas, the pistachio kunafa chocolate is everywhere—and it’s delicious.

Dreaming in pistachio: Chunk UAE’s Pistachio Kunafa Dreamcake

It was only a matter of time before Dubai’s dessert innovators created something equally drool-worthy. Enter Chunk UAE’s latest masterpiece—the Pistachio Kunafa Choco Dreamcake. A dream, indeed. Imagine arich, velvety chocolate cake infused with layers of nutty pistachio and crunchy kunafa, all topped with that signature chocolate. Just like FIX’s OG chocolate, this cake is available in limited quantities.

It’s a dessert that demands attention—and, honestly, you’ll want to give it all your attention. One bite, and you’ll understand why this Dreamcake has everyone buzzing.

Sip, savour, repeat: Pistachio Kunafa Milk Tea at Chubobatea

While Dubai’s dessert scene is thriving, Abu Dhabi is making sure it’s not left out. Enter Chubobatea, where the viral pistachio kunafa chocolate has transformed into a refreshing new format—a Pistachio Kunafa Milk Tea. Chocolate in a drink? Yes, please.

Picture this: a rich chocolatey base, nutty pistachio flavours, and the surprising crisp of kunafa in every sip. It’s indulgent, it’s bold, and it’s only here for a limited time. Available both in-store and on your favourite delivery apps, this milk tea is the perfect way to embrace the trend in liquid form. It’s like dessert in a cup, and frankly, we’re not mad about it.

Craving more pistachio? Bakery Bites has you covered

Adding another layer (literally) to the pistachio-chocolate craze is the viral pistachio flat croissant that’s been making the rounds. Imagine the flaky, buttery goodness of a croissant, flattened and stuffed with creamy pistachio filling. This dessert is a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds!

It doesn't end there. If a cozy café setting and a classic waffle is more your vibe, Bakery Bites has created a dessert that’ll hit all the right notes. Though it's not directly inspired by the kunafa chocolate, their pistachio waffle comprises warm, fluffy waffle goodness with pistachio sauce that can be paired with Nutella to recreate the viral combination.

The perfect fusion of old-school comfort and new flavour trends, each bite will leave you wondering why these combos haven't always been the norm.

Bite-sized bliss: Chocolate Kunafa Bites from Rumelia Roastery

Not quite ready to commit to a whole cake, drink, or waffle? Fear not—Rumelia Roastery has your back with their Chocolate Kunafa Pistachio Bites Jar. Think of it as a portable pistachio kunafa fix—without the pressure of devouring an entire dessert. Each bite is a tiny burst of indulgence, perfect for satisfying that sweet tooth when you’re on the go.