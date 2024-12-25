This Dubai chef cooked a meal for Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Christmas

Chef Marc Hardiman

From serving a taster menu for the King’s coronation to preparing a festive lunch during Christmas for the royal household at Buckingham Palace, Chef Marc Hardiman has had a long history with the British royal family. However, the Dubai chef’s most memorable moment was meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II face to face.

“Walking through the throne room was a surreal experience, and I was truly in awe of the historic surroundings,” he said. “One of the most memorable moments was when, just as I entered the service area, I unexpectedly came face-to-face with the Queen herself. I bowed respectfully and immediately focused on ensuring everything ran smoothly."

"As a British national, it was an extraordinary privilege to cook for such a remarkable monarch and her devoted team. It’s a memory I will cherish forever and one of the most notable experiences of my career," added the chef.

Hardiman, who is now the patron at Bull and Bear at Waldorf Astoria DIFC, explained what some of the items on his menus were. “During the festive lunch at the royal household, I crafted a selection of classics such as venison and smoked salmon, both of which hold a special place to me in my family’s traditional celebrations,” he said.

For the tasting menu for the King’s Coronation in 2023, he created several unique dishes. “Among the bespoke creations, the lemon posset stood out as a particular favourite,” he said. “Its elegant simplicity resonated deeply with the moment, and it remains a dish close to my heart. In designing these menus, my approach was always rooted in a philosophy of simplicity, allowing the ingredients and their natural harmony to shine.”

Cooking for Dubai residents

In Dubai, Chef Marc has designed a menu inspired by his childhood memories and each dish is a reflection of the flavours and traditions that defined the festive season for him during his childhood. “Residents can look forward to a Christmas menu at Bull and Bear that weaves together nostalgia and refined flavours,” he said. “Each dish is a blend of my favourite family celebrations with cherished recipes from my childhood. I wanted to create a cozy ambiance of comforting, family-style feasting — just like how I grew up around the holidays. A perfect example of this would be our iconic Humble Potato served with walnut pearls, a staple dish that was served on our table every holiday.” One of the highlight of the menu is his Mulled Fruit Trifle, an ode to his mother. “Growing up, my mum would make a trifle that my family would relish every year and it’s been a tradition I hold dear to my heart, eventually becoming a centrepiece of our festive table,” he said. “For me, nothing evokes the essence of Christmas quite like a vibrant and comforting fruit trifle. I’ve included this on our Christmas menu for guests to enjoy. It’s one of my many ways of sharing a piece of my family tradition, reimagined to bring a festive twist to the season.” ALSO READ: Dubai: Choir singing Christmas carols for 50 years celebrates milestone with festive performance Revealed: UAE residents are travelling to these European cities this Christmas, New Year holiday