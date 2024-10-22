This Dubai café sells Dh1.99 chai alongside Dh5,000 gold karak with silver cup

Photo: Supplied

A new café in DIFC is making waves with its eye-catching menu, offering everything from Dh1.99 karak tea to a jaw-dropping Dh5,000 gold-infused version that comes with a silver cup.

Boho Café, located in Emirates Financial Towers, launched its predominantly Indian menu on Sunday, blending affordable street food with luxury dishes fit for royalty.

Owner Suchitra Sharma says the focus on Indian cuisine is deliberate. “Out of the roughly 11,500 professionals in DIFC, around 6,500 are Indian, so we’re catering to their tastes,” she said. “There’s nothing this affordable in the vicinity, and we wanted to fill that gap. Our international menu remains popular with Russian clients, and we’re keeping that unchanged.”

However, it’s the café’s 'royal menu' that has turned heads. Boho serves indulgent, gold-infused creations like Gold Karak Tea for Dh150. For those seeking the ultimate luxury, the Gold Souvenir Karak Tea and Coffee, priced at Dh5,000 each, comes with a silver cup and saucer to take home. Other golden delights include Gold Coffee (Dh150), Gold Water (Dh300), Gold Burgers (Dh300), and Gold Ice Cream(Dh400) — all featuring 24K edible gold flakes.

The concept isn’t a gimmick, said Suchitra.