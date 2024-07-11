This 'cracking' chocolate drink is going viral in Dubai

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 7:00 AM

In the vibrant culinary scene of Dubai, known for its constant innovation in food trends, a recent sensation has captured the spotlight on social media: the cracking chocolate drink.

Following in the footsteps of the viral Dubai chocolate crafted from pistachio-knafeh goodness, this unique beverage not only delights the taste buds but also creates an audio-visual spectacle, making it a favourite among food enthusiasts and content creators alike.

Imagine pouring a rich chocolate drink into a cup, only to hear it crackle and pop as it settles. This is essentially the core of Dubai's viral cracking chocolate drink, which has made it a hit on social media.

A sensory experience that combines taste with sound, the viral drink is capturing the attention of curious onlookers everywhere. Videos showcasing this drink have flooded platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where users are sharing mesmerising ASMR clips of the cracking sounds.

Innovative blends & DIY

Crafted with a blend of high-quality chocolate lining the plastic cups, this drink can come in a variety of flavours. The flavours popular on social media include chocolate milkshakes, matcha, caramel latte, and more.

Netizens have also been experimenting with DIY versions of this drink, creating mango milkshakes and other delightful concoctions. What ties these drinks together is the aesthetics of the chocolate-coated cups, contributing to its viral sensation.

Social media frenzy

As with any new-age trend, social media platforms have played a pivotal role in catapulting the #CrackingChocolateDrink to stardom across the globe.

Influencers and everyday users have posted countless videos, featuring creative presentations and close-up shots that highlight the drink's sensory allure, garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

Environmental concerns

However, amidst its popularity, the viral cracking drink has also faced criticism for its environmental impact. The cups used for serving the drink are typically made from plastic, contributing to disposable waste and single-use plastic consumption.

This aspect has sparked discussions among consumers, urging for more sustainable alternatives to be considered. Some content creators recreating the drink at home through DIY recipes have been using biodegradable glasses and paper cups as alternatives.

Experiencing the craze

For those eager to experience the cracking chocolate drink firsthand, Dubai offers a variety of cafes and eateries where this sensation can be enjoyed.

Whether you're a chocolate aficionado or simply intrigued by viral food trends, indulging in this drink promises a memorable and Instagram-worthy experience.

1) Logout Cafe, Dubai