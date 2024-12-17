Thea’s Christmas menu celebrates festive elegance

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Dubai Design District (D3), Thea brings a little piece of Paris to the city with an effortlessly chic ambiance and a culinary experience that seamlessly merges French and Mediterranean flair. Much more than just a restaurant, Thea is a lifestyle destination—a buzzing hub where the café hums with life from morning to night, welcoming patrons with the aroma of freshly baked bread and pastries. Step inside, and you'll feel as though you've wandered into a charming Parisian bistro.

Festive Feasting at Its Finest

This December, Thea turns up the holiday cheer with an unforgettable Christmas menu that offers incredible value at Dh105 for two courses or Dh125 for three courses. Designed to capture the magic of the season, the menu is packed with offerings that delight your palate and transport you to memories of festive gatherings.

The Christmas culinary adventure began with the Confit Duck Salad, a dish that balances elegance and comfort. The tender duck, perfectly cooked, is complemented by vibrant greens, cranberries, and crunchy nuts, creating a medley of flavours and textures that feels like a festive dance on the palate.

For the main course, Thea offers a show-stopping turkey roulade. Imagine juicy white turkey breast lovingly spiralled around a savoury filling of fresh herbs, cornbread crumbles, and apples. It’s the quintessential holiday feast, but elevated with a refined touch.

Dessert stole the show with two nostalgic delights—a traditional mince pie and a sumptuous bread and butter pudding. Each bite was a warm reminder of home and heartwarming festivities. Paired with Thea’s cozy atmosphere, it was the perfect conclusion to a meal that truly embodied the spirit of the season.

Parisian Charm Meets Modern Elegance

Thea's design reflects a perfect blend of Parisian café charm and modern sophistication, making it the ideal spot for casual catch-ups or intimate celebrations. Whether you’re nestled indoors amid its chic décor or enjoying the buzzing vibe of D3, Thea delivers an atmosphere where moments feel timeless.

The service? Impeccable. Friendly, warm, yet refreshingly professional—your experience feels curated and effortless, leaving you free to soak in the flavours and ambiance.

Why We’ll Be Coming Back

With its expertly curated menu, inviting atmosphere, and value-rich offerings, Thea is the perfect destination for those hunting for a touch of festive magic without breaking the bank. This season, it’s all about indulging in the simple yet luxurious pleasures of exceptional food, great conversations, and moments that matter.