'The Stables reflects my personal passion for majestic horses': Meet the man behind this popular British outlet

Indulge in world-class treatments, from traditional massages to innovative wellness rituals, all designed to pamper your body, calm your mind, and soothe your soul
Change is the only constant in the UAE's dining scene. If a spot manages to command popularity over the years, it becomes an example of how F&B outlets must evolve in order to not only survive but thrive in the competitive industry. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, The Stables is one such venue. The British outlet has commanded popularity for its eclectic live performances and culinary offerings that tantalise the taste buds. The group behind The Stables, Peninsula Hospitality Group, has had a history of excellence. Karunakar R. Shetty, the esteemed founder and chairman of Peninsula Hospitality Group, established the company in 1980.
Over the years, Peninsula Hospitality Group has solidified its position as a prominent player in the hospitality industry. As The Stables continues to reinvent itself and, in the process, capture the fancy of guests — young and old we speak to the managing director of The Stables and Peninsula Hospitality Rahul Shetty on what it takes to stay on top of the game in the F&B industry. Edited excerpts from an interview:
How did the idea for The Stables take root?
I identified a gap in the market upon relocating to Dubai — a lack of entertainment in sports bars and a dearth of cozy atmosphere in clubs. This observation sparked the idea to develop a distinctive concept that merges the best of both worlds: a dynamic venue featuring delectable cuisine, live entertainment, top-notch music, and a hospitable ambience. Going beyond the ordinary, I aimed to introduce a British pub experience to Dubai. Understanding the mutual fascination with horses and horse racing among British expats and locals, I envisioned a space that not only caters to this common interest but also reflects my personal passion for these majestic horses.
In a constantly evolving food and beverage scene, what has worked in The Stables’ favour?
The Stables has thrived in the dynamic food and beverage scene of the UAE by focusing on several key factors that have worked in its favour. These include a commitment to quality ingredients, innovative menu offerings that cater to diverse tastes, a welcoming ambience that resonates with patrons, and a dedication to exceptional customer service. Additionally, The Stables' ability to adapt to changing trends, embrace culinary innovation, and consistently deliver a memorable dining experience has set it apart in the competitive landscape of the UAE.
What goes behind planning the F&B menu?
Planning the food and beverage (F&B) menu involves a meticulous process that considers various factors to ensure a successful dining experience. This includes conducting market research to understand current food trends and customer preferences, analysing cost and pricing strategies, sourcing high-quality ingredients, creating a balanced menu with diverse options, considering dietary restrictions and allergies, collaborating with chefs to develop innovative dishes, and conducting taste tests to ensure quality and consistency. Ultimately, the goal is to offer a well-crafted menu that delights customers and aligns with the overall concept and goals of the establishment.
How important is music curation for a place like The Stables? How do you ensure it complements the ambience?
Music curation plays a crucial role in shaping the atmosphere and overall experience at a venue like The Stables. To ensure it complements the ambience, we carefully select music that aligns with the theme and vibe of the establishment. This involves considering factors such as the target audience, time of day, and the desired mood. By curating a playlist that blends seamlessly with the decor, menu offerings, and overall ambiance, we aim to enhance the overall dining and social experience for our guests. Our goal is to create a harmonious environment where music becomes an integral part of the overall atmosphere, enhancing the overall ambience and creating a memorable experience for our patrons.
How have you managed to attract a diverse demographic at The Stables?
At The Stables, our success in attracting a diverse demographic stems from our commitment to inclusivity and variety. We cater to different audiences by offering a range of entertainment options, diverse music selections, and a menu that caters to both adults and kids. Our inclusive approach extends to providing activities for both children and adults, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. By creating a welcoming and inclusive environment that caters to the varied interests and preferences of our guests, we have been able to attract a diverse demographic and create a space where all can come together to enjoy good food, entertainment, and company.
Indulge in world-class treatments, from traditional massages to innovative wellness rituals, all designed to pamper your body, calm your mind, and soothe your soul
DJ Jack Sleiman talks about his passion, trends in the industry, and more
With big plans for the future, Shilpa Mahtani has a healthy relationship with money balancing respect with independence
Check out these cool deals for a fun time with the family
Brightly Labs specialises in wellbeing and anti-ageing products
Research finds that company culture is just as important as fair salary to the UAE’s Gen-Z
Whether you want to hang with the kids or just giggle your way through the evening, here’s what’s happening around town
Patients can be treated in as little as 20 minutes