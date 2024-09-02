The Brooklyn Creamery debuts a new Keto flavour in Dubai

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:55 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:56 PM

Are you on the well-known protein-rich, low carb Ketogenic diet and feeling those sugar cravings? Now you can satisfy your taste buds without compromising on your diet. So here’s the scoop: The Brooklyn Creamery is the latest to join the keto bandwagan, adding Caramel Pecan Crunch Ice Cream to its menu of delicious cool treats..

The Caramel Pecan Crunch Ice Cream features swirls of sugar-free caramel ribbon, loaded with crunchy buttered pecans. Ok, now for the macros: With just 1g net carbs per serving and only 132 calories, this keto treat is perfect for those on a diet.

The new flavour is priced at Dh35 and available in a 450ml tub. It can be ordered on Deliveroo, Talabat, Noon Food and Careem.

While this is a welcome addition to our ice cream options, it’s not the only one you can dig into. Among other icy treats on the market are a London Dairy (recommended) offering of mint chocolate chip; the Keto Pint’s triple chocolate brownie, which has 3 grams of net carbs in a pint; and, of course, sweet somethings from the House of Pops.