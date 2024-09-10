Take a masterclass at Jones the Grocer

Founder of Lara Active on the future of modest fashion
In the mood for a little sweet something? Look no further than a masterclass at Jones the Grocer by award-winning pastry chef Karim Bourgi.
Based in Dubai since 2011, Bourgi earned a name for himself as Mena’s best pastry chef 2023 and has also authored a cookbook called Signature Pastries.
He will teach students how to craft indulgent chocolate eclairs on September 21 at 3pm at the Al Manara branch of Jones the Grocer.
From mastering the art of crisp choux pastry to whipping velvety Valrhona chocolate fillings and perfecting decorative techniques, this experience offers step-by-step guidance with personalised attention from the chef himself.
The experience is priced at Dh299 per person, which includes all the ingredients and materials needed for hands-on learning.
Jones the Grocer has 37 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, Singapore and UK. Often these stores double up as spots for learning how to create a particular dish or snack.
