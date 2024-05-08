Restaurant Review: Quality buns and meat at Dubai's newest burger joint

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 1:14 PM Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 1:15 PM

Izu Burger, previously a delivery-only concept, seems to be a promising addition to Dubai's culinary scene, especially with Chef Izu Ani's esteemed reputation from Gaia and Carine. The menu at this cosy venue at Dubai's Boxpark boasts a variety of burgers crafted with premium ingredients and innovative combinations.

The inclusion of Wagyu beef and chicken options, along with vegetarian and vegan alternatives allows everyone to indulge in some quality burgers.

We tried the Wagyu beef potato bun, a bestseller, and loved how it tickled our tastebuds. It features sliced Wagyu rib-eye, Izu BBQ sauce, tartar, and the super oozy emmental cheese, all between the super soft potato buns. You can opt for a milk baquette instead of the potato bun.

In chicken sandwiches, you must indulge in the Spicy Chicken (our favourite from the menu), featuring buttermilk cornfed chicken glazed with a sriracha maple sauce, spicy dust, coleslaw and spicy mayo between a potato bun. It is complete with homemade dill picked and tangy BBQ sauce.

At Izu Burger, vegetarians and vegans are also well taken care of with enticing options that highlight flavourful ingredients like rich portobello mushrooms. The vegan burger features a grilled Portobello mushroom layered with fermented chili sauce, tomato compote, vegan sauce, and crispy fried onions, all nestled within a vegan bun. Meanwhile, vegetarians can savour the vegetarian burger, which boasts layers of BBQ Portobello mushroom, jalapeño mayo, crispy fried onions, and scarmorza cheese, served on a soft potato bun. Izu Burger stays true to its commitment to authenticity by avoiding imitation meats, yet still delivers delectable alternatives for plant-based diners.

Pair these burgers with the exceptional Izu fries, seasoned with a special spice blend and decadent truffle fries, which adds depth to the overall burger experience. What's a good burger without fries, right?

In dessert, skip the passion fruit cheesecake and go for the Hokkaido ice cream. But that's just our opinion. Oh, and for beverages, you've got to try the salted caramel milkshake. We know that adds to the calories but you deserve a cheat meal at least once every week.

The ambiance at the Boxpark promises a relaxed atmosphere suitable for family and friends. You are not required to reserve a spot, just drop in and enjoy some quality burgers at Izu Burger.

