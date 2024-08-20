Restaurant review: Betawi Restaurant in Dubai offers authentic Indonesian fare

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 5:04 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 5:06 PM

Located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Betawi Restaurant offers a culinary escape to Indonesia’s vibrant capital city, Jakarta. Named after the old capital Batavia, Betawi is renowned for its authentic flavours, original recipes, and a dining atmosphere that makes you feel like you’re enjoying a meal at a friend’s home.

Dishes that Delight

Betawi's menu is a delightful tour through Indonesian cuisine, and my recent visit allowed me to sample some of their standout dishes.

Tempe Mendoan

The Tempe Mendoan, a fermented soy bean dish, was mild and savory with a nutty and earthy flavor. The texture was just right, making it a great starter.

Bebek Kremes

The Bebek Kremes, a fried duck with crispy skin and sambal terasi, was the highlight of my meal. The sambal—a spicy chili blend with tomato and ebi—paired perfectly with the tender duck. I’ve been craving this dish since my visit!

Cap Cai

For a veggie option, the Cap Cai did not disappoint. This simple yet delicious medley of vegetables was light, fresh, and full of flavor.

Beef Rendang

One of my all-time favorites is beef rendang, and Betawi’s version is exceptional. This Indonesian beef stew features fall-apart tender pieces of beef in a rich, paste-like sauce that’s slightly spicy and incredibly flavorful. It’s a must-try.

Es Campur

Although I don’t usually go for dessert, the chef insisted I try the Es Campur. This Indonesian cold dessert features a mix of fruit cocktails, coconut, tapioca pearls, grass jellies, and more, served with shaved ice, syrup, and condensed milk. Surprisingly, I finished it all!

The Dining Experience