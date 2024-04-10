Restaurant Review: A local concept that promotes 'holistic dining'

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 7:55 PM

Banyan Tree Dubai, nestled in the heart of Bluewaters Dubai, offers a transformative experience that seamlessly blends tranquillity, wellness, and culinary delight. Partnering with Shimis Yoga Centre, they curated an unforgettable experience, fusing food, yoga and sound healing during the sacred month of Ramadan.

The serene ambience of the Wellness Deck at Banyan Tree Dubai served as the perfect backdrop for this holistic journey. Led by the experienced yoga teacher Lauren Ruttle, guests embarked on a gentle Vinyasa Yoga session, unlocking their inner chakras through stretches and exercises. Lauren's guidance on breathing and quiet reflection left guests feeling flexible, calm, and deeply relaxed.

Following the yoga session, participants immersed themselves in the therapeutic world of sound healing. The combination of healing sounds, music, and specialised instruments, such as singing bowls, enveloped guests in soothing and rejuvenating vibrations.

The foodie trip commenced with a comforting lentil soup, exuding warmth and nourishment with its hearty blend of lentils and aromatic spices. Following this, guests indulged in an assortment of Arabic cold mezzeh, including a silky hummus crafted from chickpeas, tahini, cold-pressed olive oil, and sumac powder. Complementing this was the baby mozzarella campania salad, a refreshing medley of cherry tomatoes, basil pesto, kalamata olives, basil leaves, and basil oil, served alongside a diverse bread-basket featuring bread rolls, Arabic bread, whole-seed bread, and sliced brown bread.

For the hot mezzeh selection, there were traditional delights such as lamb kibbeh, spinach fatayer, and potato samosa. The lamb kibbeh, made from ground lamb, bulgur wheat, and spices, boasted a crispy exterior and a tender, flavourful interior, while the spinach fatayer delighted with its flaky pastry encasing a savoury filling of spinach, onions, pine nuts, and spices. The potato samosa, with its golden crust and spiced potato filling, offered a delightful crunch with every bite.

The culinary journey culminated in the main course, a mixed grill extravaganza featuring shish taouk, kabab koobideh, and grilled vegetables. Tender and juicy, the shish taouk presented marinated grilled chicken skewers bursting with flavour, while the kabab koobideh, seasoned minced meat grilled to perfection, delighted with its aromatic spices. Accompanying these grilled delights were perfectly charred vegetables, completing a well-rounded and satisfying meal. The dessert featured an oriental fresh fruit salad plate, chocolate pastry and caramel pudding topped with pistachios.

The culinary experience at Banyan Tree Dubai was a testament to its commitment to providing guests with an unforgettable blend of tranquillity and excellence, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking holistic wellness and gastronomic delights in the heart of Dubai.

