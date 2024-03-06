Restaurant Review: A culinary journey through time and flavour

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 6:23 PM

Nestled within the luxurious Banyan Tree Dubai at Bluewaters Island, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung promises a culinary voyage through time and tradition, with a contemporary twist. Renowned for its innovative take on Chinese and Pan-Asian classics, this restaurant offers a dining experience that seamlessly merges heritage with creativity.

At Demon Duck, Alvin Leung pays homage to the esteemed chefs of ancient China, who honed their craft in the imperial kitchens of Beijing, catering to the discerning palate of the Emperor himself.

Before you dive into the dishes, you've got to appreciate the setting of the place. The ambiance at Demon Duck is as captivating as its cuisine, with a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere that sets the stage for an unforgettable dining experience. Yes, the interiors are chic and modernised (a duck photo frame with the words 'Don't Duck With Me'), but what had our attention was the outdoor seating area. Tables were nicely set around a tree, and we dined under its branches in the evening.

Moving on to the food, Leung skillfully reinvents traditional dishes, infusing it with his signature flair. Each bite is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, offering a glimpse into the culinary legacy that spans generations of that particular cuisine. From the crispy duck, Leung's special hummus to the slow-roasted demon duck, every dish is a testament to his dedication to exploring the depths of flavour and technique. Here's what we tried:

We started our experience with a popular Lebanese starter dish, kibbeh but instead of the usual lamb or meat, it was filled with duck meat and was as tasty as the usual fillings. Chicken and seafood dishes like Bang Bang chicken (tangy, spicy, and must we add, nice) and wasabi prawn toast are also available. A range of dim sums and soups also make up a section in the menu for those who fancy it, however, we moved straight to the main course.

The highlight from the main course is undoubtedly the slow-roasted demon duck - it is aged 14 days and is served with steamed calamansi buns and hoisin sauce. The whole duck, priced at Dh690, should be enough for 3-4 people. The steak lovers, like us, have to try the 100g m9 wagyu tenderloin.

Saving the sweets for the end, the dessert menu is filled with delectable delights. From custard tart and whipped coconut to crepe flambe and chocolate & matcha fondant, there are several dessert dishes to try.

In conclusion, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung is a culinary haven where tradition meets innovation, offering a feast for the senses that transports diners through time and culture. With its impeccable cuisine, gracious service, and enchanting ambiance, this restaurant is a must-visit, at least once, for anyone seeking an unforgettable dining experience in Dubai.

ALSO READ: