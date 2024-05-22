Restaurant Review: A culinary journey through Italy in the heart of Palm Jumeirah

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 2:15 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 2:18 PM

Nestled within the scenic locales of Palm Jumeirah's West Beach, Ristorante Loren is not just a dining experience; it’s an enchanting Italian escapade. Renowned for making a mark in Gault&Millau’s UAE Guide 2024, this establishment promises an immersive coastal dining experience, inviting patrons to savour the essence of Italy through Chef Giovanni's culinary expertise and a daily fresh fish display that is nothing short of spectacular.

A Divine Three-Course Business Lunch

Our gastronomic adventure at Ristorante Loren was the elegantly curated 3-course business lunch, a splendid showcase of traditional Italian delicacies refreshed by contemporary twists. Beginning with the Zuppa di Pesce, the broth was a testament to the sea's bounty, brimming with shellfish and seasoned with Mediterranean sauce and fresh herbs.

The Caprino e Fichi salad presented a blend of kale, baby spinach, creamy goat cheese, figs, and rock melon. Caramelised pecans added a sweet crunch, all brought together with a drizzle of balsamic dressing - this dish was delightful.

The mains introduced us to the Salmone Arrosto, a beautifully plated Scottish salmon accompanied by fregola risotto, lemon chickpeas purée, and pickled vegetables. But the Branzino Mediterraneo was truly outstanding. This seared wild sea bass fillet served alongside beluga lentils, broccoli purée, and artichoke, all crowned with a light fish broth, was the highlight of the meal. Its simplicity, flavours and the perfect cooking technique made every bite memorable.

To conclude, the Profiterole al Cioccolato was a dreamy dessert. Profiteroles filled to the brim with hazelnut praline and lavishly topped with warm white chocolate offered a sweet note that lingered on the tongue, a fitting end to an impeccable lunch.

Value and Availability